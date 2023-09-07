The NFL 2023 season is finally here, starting with tonight's Thursday night game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. Last season, the Lions finished up with a 9-8 record while the Chiefs went 14-3 and won the Super Bowl. As a season opener, on home turf, it's likely that Kansas City will be looking to make a statement tonight, but unfortunately Travis Kelce is currently questionable for the game after a knee-related injury from earlier this week. The Mahomes - Kelce connection is real, so it will be interesting to see how Mahomes adapts to overcome if Kelce does not play in the opener.

Will the Lions have what it takes to defeat the defending Super Bowl champs? Only time will tell.

When and where?

The Detroit Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs tonight, September 7 as the official start of the 2023 NFL season. Kick off is scheduled for 8:20PM ET, 5:20PM PT. The game is taking place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

How to watch Lions vs Chiefs from anywhere

How to stream Detriot Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs in the US

Most Thursday Night Football games this year will be broadcasting exclusively through Amazon Prime Video, but tonight's opening game is going to be available on NBC. That means there are a bunch of great options available to tune in and watch all the action as it happens live, including Peacock, Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and others. Peacock is likely your best bet if you are looking to sign up for a new service to watch the game tonight.

How to watch the Lions vs Chiefs in the UK

If you're in the UK, DAZN is going to be your best bet for the upcoming NFL season. The streaming video service will broadcast every regular season and playoff game, including the Super Bowl, (only for those outside of the US and Canada).