Watch Galaxy Unpacked for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch here!

Samsung is going to host another Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow. At the event, the company will unveil its next-gen foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 — along with the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Watch 4 series. We’re really excited to see what Samsung has in store for us with these new devices. If you’re also looking forward to the launch, here’s how you can watch the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

What time is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

The Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. The company will live stream the event on YouTube, and it will kick off at:

West Coast: 7:00 am Pacific

East Coast: 10:00 am Eastern

UK: 3:00 pm British Standard Time

India: 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time

China: 10:00 pm China Standard Time

To make sure you don’t miss the event, simply click on the video embedded below and then click on the Set Reminder button to get a reminder when the event is about to start. Alternatively, you can head over to Samsung’s website by following this link and click on the “Add to your calendar” button to set a reminder. You can also pre-register for the upcoming devices by clicking on the “Pre-registration” button on Samsung’s website.

What to expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021?

As mentioned earlier, we expect Samsung to showcase its next-gen foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the upcoming Unpacked event. The company will also launch the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Watch 4 series at the event. Rumors suggest that it may also unveil the Galaxy S21 FE at the event, but we can’t confirm that at the moment. Samsung will likely have some additional surprises for us, too.

Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

While Samsung hasn’t officially unveiled its upcoming foldables, the company is letting you reserve them already. So, if you’ve been thinking of getting yourself a new foldable, you should pre-register right away. That’s because Samsung is offering some great perks to those who pre-register for the devices.

Reserve your next foldable by following this link

If you reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 from the link below, you’ll get the “highest online trade-in values,” which includes an extra $100 on top of the usual trade-in credit, 12 months of Samsung Care+ worth $155, and “an extra, special offer towards Galaxy products during pre-order.” Additionally, you’ll receive a free Galaxy SmartTag and a Risk Free Purchase guarantee that offers a 100% refund on cancellation.