Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is almost here, and it's shaping up to be a big one if rumors are to be believed. Luckily, Samsung's streaming the event online, giving those unable to attend a front-row look at the brand's upcoming foldables and other potential devices that could be announced. This year, the event will be taking place in Seoul, South Korea, which means, for those in the United States, you're going to be rising a bit earlier to catch the show, as it will start on July 26 at 7am ET or 4am PT.

Samsung's been dropping small hints here and there, even discussing design and innovation ahead of Galaxy Unpacked. The company spoke about pushing its foldable devices even further with a new hinge mechanism, and how slimming things down just by a few millimeters can really make a big difference. We've seen the leaked renders and even images, but nothing beats a good presentation, so it'll be interesting to see the brand go all out for this event.

With that said, you can catch the Unpacked event streaming on YouTube, which a link for the event is embedded above. Samsung will also be streaming the event o FaceBook, as well as Reddit, and its own website as well. Furthermore, today is the last day to reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 and save $50. If interested, just pop over to the Samsung reservation website and enter your first and last name, along with your email. When completed, Samsung will send an email with confirmation, so that when the devices go live, you'll be able to save $50 on them.

This is a great deal if you've been looking to purchase a new device, and there's no commitment involved if you don't like what you see. Just be sure to sign up by the end of July 25, because once today passes, the reservation window will close.