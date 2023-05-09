Although Google I/O takes place every year, this year's event could be one of the most important events in years. While the developer-focused event will shed more light on Android 14 and other software and services from the company, what will most likely be the headlining announcement from the event will be the company's first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold. As far as other devices, here's what we expect, but nothing has been set in stone.

Luckily, we're only a day out from Google I/O 2023, and if you're not going to be attending, Google will have a live stream taking place where you can watch from the comfort of your own home or office. There will be plenty of streams for developers, but the main keynote is one of the most important, as it sets the tone of the event, with the company sharing its vision for the upcoming year and its future. This is where we'll also get to see product launches, and hear about major software and service updates.

When is the Google keynote, and where can I watch it?

The main keynote will take place on May 10 and will start at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Although the details are not listed on the Google I/O website, there's a good chance that Google CEO Sundar Pichai will kick off the event, as he has done for the past several years. Although there will be people attending the event, a majority of folks will be catching the keynote, technical sessions, and workshops online. The main keynote will be livestreamed on YouTube, and we have also embedded the broadcast in this post. If you're unable to catch it during its initial run, Google will make the keynote available online after the live event. Of course, you can always check back on XDA to get all the latest reporting from the event as it goes live.

When is the Google Developer keynote, and where can I watch it?

The developer keynote will take right after the main keynote and will start at 12:15pm PT / 3:15pm ET. This keynote will be a bit more in-depth and will be targeting developers. You can watch it using the embedded video below or head to YouTube to check it out. If you're unable to catch it during its initial broadcast, the Developer keynote available online after the live event.

In addition to the two main keynotes, Google will hold technical sessions and workshops online. There will be many of them, with a focus on mobile, AI, web, and cloud services. If interested, you can head to the Google I/O website to see what interests you and hop right in. If you want to keep your progress or save some sessions, be sure to register.