Going into Week 2 of the 104th NFL regular season, only a few games are between teams that won in Week 1. The Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons on Sunday is one of them, and it promises to be a closely-fought match.

Every time these two teams meet, it's a grudge match. The Packers are slightly ahead overall, with 19 wins against the 16 for the Falcons. That's split fairly evenly though, and it could be anyone's game this week.

When and where?

The Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons are set to kick off on Sunday, September 17. Coverage begins at 9:00 a.m. PT, 12:00 p.m. CT, 1:00 p.m. ET, and 5:00 p.m. GMT for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch Packers vs Falcons from anywhere

Whether you're a big sports fan or just have weekly shows that you don't want to miss, traveling can throw off your routine big time. Not all channels are available everywhere, and local programming will vary based on where you are. Don't worry, though, a VPN can help get easy access to all your favorite shows in just minutes. Using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to not only change your location virtually, but also to add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is especially useful when traveling.

Using a VPN service, like our favorite service ExpressVPN, makes it simple to change your location in just a few clicks. Once you're locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event. Right now, you can get 3 free months of ExpressVPN when you sign up for the service's annual subscription, bringing the total for 15 months down to $100. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if something doesn't go according to plan you'll still be covered. Between the 24/7 support that's offered, great range of server locations and the consistency in speed and performance, ExpressVPN is easy to recommend. Many VPN services seem similar on the surface, but few, if any, offer the total package of ExpressVPN.

If you're looking for other options, be sure to check out all the best VPN deals that are available right now.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of our favorite VPN services that's available right now. Not only is it easy to use, but the company provides great customer support, and backs it all with a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

How to stream Green Bay Packers vs Atlanta Falcons in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons live, Hulu with Live TV is your best bet. The game will be streamed on Hulu with Live TV, or any other service that carries FOX in the US, and Hulu with Live TV is the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for just a month of access, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date, or else you'll be billed for a second one. The current promotion is for $50 a month for your first three months, which is highly worth it as you get Disney+ and ESPN+ included for the same price.

For a more comprehensive look at the NFL, you can subscribe to Fubo, as the Ultimate package ($100 a month) gives you 222 channels, including Showtime, and the all-important NFL RedZone. You also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR functionality, plenty to record every single NFL game, so you don't miss a thing. YouTube TV also carries CBS, which is the home of this particular game.

Source: Sling TV Sling TV You'll need Sling TV's Blue package this week to watch the Packers at the Falcons, or you can get both packages and never worry about missing a match. See at Sling TV

Source: Hulu Hulu You'll need Hulu with Live TV to watch the NFL this week, and FOX Sports is the place to tune in. See at Hulu

Source: Alphabet YouTube TV Stream the match through YouTube TV, and you don't even need the add-on package this week as FOX carries it. See at Google

Source: Fubo fuboTV Now only called Fubo, the streaming service carries most of the NFL season, a host of other sports events, and hundreds of channels of live TV. See at Fubo

How to watch Green Bay Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the match live by tuning in and watching it on NFL Game Pass, which is exclusively streaming on DAZN. You'll have to subscribe to NFL Game Pass for £37.75 a month for four months, which works out to £151.00 in total. While other services have some of the NFL games, this is the only place to watch every single one of the 355 matches scheduled for the 2023/2024 season.