Key Takeaways The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers face off in a highly anticipated matchup, renewing one of the oldest rivalries in the NFL.

Traveling can disrupt your regular viewing routine, but using a VPN like ExpressVPN can help you access your favorite shows and games from anywhere.

For viewers in the US, Sling TV offers an affordable option to watch the Packers vs Bears game, while in the UK, NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the exclusive streaming platform for all NFL matches.

The 2023 season of the NFL officially kicked off this week, and there are some fantastic matchups in this weekend's games. Longtime rivals the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers square off on the gridiron on Sunday, on the Bears home turf.

The Bears will be looking for some payback, as they finished last year at the bottom of the NFC North, with their arch-rivals in the number 3 spot. This is one of the oldest rivalries in the league, and it's anyone's guess who will come up on top after multiple changes to their lineups.

When and where?

The Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears are set to kick off on Sunday, September 10. Coverage begins at 1:25 p.m. PT, 3:25 p.m. CT, 4:25 p.m. ET, 8:25 p.m. GMT for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch Packers vs Bears from anywhere

Whether you're a big sports fan or just have weekly shows that you don't want to miss, traveling can throw off your routine big time. Not all channels are available everywhere, and local programming will vary based on where you are. Don't worry, though, a VPN can help get easy access to all your favorite shows in just minutes. Using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to not only change your location virtually, but also to add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is especially useful when traveling.

Using a VPN service, like our favorite service, ExpressVPN, makes it simple to change your location in just a few clicks. Once you're locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event. Right now, you can get 3 free months of ExpressVPN when you sign up for the service's annual subscription, bringing the total for 15 months down to $100. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if something doesn't go according to plan you'll still be covered. Between the 24/7 support that's offered, great range of server locations and the consistency in speed and performance, ExpressVPN is easy to recommend. Many VPN services seem similar on the surface, but few, if any, offer the total package of ExpressVPN.

If you're looking for other options, be sure to check out all the best VPN deals that are available right now.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of our favorite VPN services that's available right now. Not only is it easy to use, but the company provides great customer support, and backs it all with a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

How to stream Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears live, Sling TV is your best bet. While many places like Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV are also streaming the NFL schedule, Sling TV is the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for just a month of access for $20, but your best bet for NFL viewing is Sling Season Pass. This starts at $199 for 5 months of Sling Blue and Sports Extra, which gets you NFL RedZone, NFL Network, FS1, FS2, and Big10 Network, along with all the normal cable channels like CBS, NBC, and FOX.

Source: Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV has the widest range of NFL games for US-based viewers. Get every NFL game on Sunday afternoons with NFL RedZone. FOX Sports (select markets), NBC (select markets), every ABC game simulcast on ESPN3, and more! See at Sling TV

Hulu Subscription for $0.99 Hulu Watch all the action on Hulu + Live TV on CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, and NFL Network live, without delays. You also get the huge breadth of Hulul and Disney+'s catalogs, to keep you entertained while you are not watching the pigskin being thrown around. See at Hulu

Source: Alphabet YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket has a new home on YouTube TV, after years of DirectTV. That means all out-of-market NFL games will be shown only on YouTube TV, for an additional cost. Currently, the NFL Sunday Ticket has a $50 discount, making it from $299 a year when added to a YouTube TV Base Plan. See at Google

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the match live by tuning in and watching it on NFL Game Pass, which is exclusively streaming on DAZN. You'll have to subscribe to NFL Game Pass for £37.75 a month for four months which works out to £151.00 in total. While other services have some of the NFL games, this is the only place to watch every single one of the 355 matches scheduled for the 2023/2024 season.