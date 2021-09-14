Here’s how you can watch the iPhone 13 launch event

Apple’s upcoming special event, California Streaming, is upon us! Apple is expected to release a wide range of products at the event, including the iPhone 13 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 7, and the AirPods 3. We’re only a few hours away from the big reveal, so you must be wondering, how do I watch the iPhone 13 launch event?

California Streaming will be a virtual event, similar to Apple’s past few events, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The switch to the virtual format has allowed Apple to explore more creative ways to deliver its latest announcements. Apple takes advantage of that and records high-quality productions with outstanding special effects. This only makes their keynotes more entertaining to watch and stops potential awkward moments from happening.

What time is Apple’s California Streaming special event?

Apple’s California Streaming event will take place later today at:

West Coast: 10 am Pacific

10 am Pacific East Coast: 1 pm Eastern

1 pm Eastern UK: 6 pm British Standard Time

6 pm British Standard Time India: 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time

10:30 pm Indian Standard Time China: 1 am Beijing Standard Time

There are plenty of ways to watch it, so no matter what device or platform you’re on, you’ll be able to stream it live.

How to watch the iPhone 13 launch event

Apple’s website: You can visit their website and watch the event directly as soon as it goes live.

Apple’s official YouTube live stream: If you’d rather use YouTube — maybe to cast the event and watch it on a big screen — you can set a reminder on the live stream placeholder on Apple’s YouTube channel. Once the actual event goes live, you’ll be able to watch it there.

Apple Developer app: The Apple Developer app is available on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS. So it’s also an option to access the live stream if you prefer it over the previous options.

Apple TV app: The Apple TV app is available on most popular Smart TVs. If you have a supported TV, you can watch the event through the app.

In case you miss the live stream, you’ll still be able to rewatch the event on Apple’s website and YouTube, so don’t worry if you miss (parts of) it.

We will also be covering the event live and commenting on the announcements while they happen. Make sure to check back during and after the stream ends for the latest we have to share. Happy Streamin’!