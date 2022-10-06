Here’s how you can watch the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch launch event

After showcasing the devices at I/O this May, Google will finally launch the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch at its Made by Google event today. While we already know quite a bit about the new devices, we’re sure Google will have some surprises in store for us and we can’t wait to watch the event live. If you’re also looking forward to Google’s upcoming launch event, here’s how you can watch it live.

What time is the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch launch event?

Google will unveil the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch during its Made by Google event on October 6 at:

East Coast: 10 AM ET

10 AM ET West Coast: 7 AM PT

7 AM PT UK: 3 PM BST

3 PM BST India: 7:30 PM IST

How to watch the Made by Google launch event

The Made by Google launch event will take place in the Williamsburg neighborhood of New York City. Although the in-person event is limited to invited members of the press, Google will stream it live for fans worldwide. If you’re in the U.S., U.K., or Australia, you can tune in live at GoogleStore.com/events. Those in other regions can watch the event on the official Made by Google YouTube channel.

If you want to receive a reminder when the event goes live, click on the video embedded above and then select the Notify Me button. YouTube will send you an alert before the event goes live, so you don’t miss any important announcements. Alternatively, you can head to Google’s event site and set up a calendar reminder.

Google has already confirmed that all devices announced at the upcoming event will be available for purchase on the same day. Those in the New York City area will also be able to experience them in person at physical Google Store locations.

Are you looking forward to the Made by Google launch event? Which device has you excited? Let us know in the comments section below.