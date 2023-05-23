The good times keep on rolling for developers, with Microsoft's Build 2023 conference taking place over the next few days from May 23 through May 25, giving those curious a look at Microsoft's ambitions for the future. While the past few conferences were strictly held online, this year's Build will also be an in-person event that will take place at the Seattle Convention Center. Luckily, if you can't make it in person, Microsoft will have the keynote, along with a majority of the sessions available online.

When is the Microsoft Build keynote, and where can I watch it?

The Microsoft Build keynote will take place on May 23 and will see Satya Nadella share "how Microsoft is creating new opportunities for developers across our platforms in this new AI era." This keynote will also feature an appearance by Yusuf Mehdi, CVP and Consumer CMO at Microsoft.

You can watch the event starting at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET, with Satya Nadella set to take the stage 30 minutes in from the start time. If you have yet to check out the Build website, it's a great place to start. You can register for the event, take a look at the schedule in advance, and even take in some developer sessions throughout the next couple of days.

Perhaps best of all is that the digital experience of Build will be made available for free, which means you can get access to all the sessions available at no cost no matter where you're located. If you want a more hands-on approach, you can always fly to Seattle, but at this point, if you haven't already purchased your $1,525 ticket for the event, you probably aren't planning to go. Regardless, sit back and relax, enjoy the event right here, or if you feel more comfortable, you can watch it directly on YouTube or the Build website as well.