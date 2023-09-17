It's Week 2 of the regular NFL season, and it's going to be a barnstormer in this match up. Only three games this week are between teams that won in Week 1, and this is the only game where both teams won their first outing.

The New York Jets won last week but at a heavy cost, with heavyweight quarterback Aaron Rodgers picking up a season-ending injury to his Achilles' tendon. That leaves the backup, Zach Wilson, to pull off a seemingly impossible task against one of the strongest teams in the league. The Cowboys strolled to a 40-0 win last week, so it'll take a whole-team effort from the Jets to prevent a similar drubbing.

When and where?

The New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys is set to kick off on Sunday, September 17, live from Dallas. Coverage begins at 1:25 p.m. PT, 4:25 p.m. ET, and 8:25 p.m. GMT for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch New York Jets vs Dallas Cowboys from anywhere

Whether you're a big sports fan or just have weekly shows that you don't want to miss, traveling can throw off your routine big time. Not all channels are available everywhere, and local programming will vary based on where you are. Don't worry, though, a VPN can help get easy access to all your favorite shows in just minutes. Using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to not only change your location virtually, but also to add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is especially useful when traveling.

How to stream New York Jets vs Dallas Cowboys in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys live, Hulu with Live TV is your best bet. The game is streaming on CBS in the US, and Hulu with Live TV is the best value-added place to get it. You also get Disney+ and ESPN+ (with ads) as part of your subscription. You can save on your first three months at $50 each, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date, or else you'll be billed at the full price. The game is also going to be carried on fubo, which is cheaper but doesn't give you additional services, or YouTube TV, or cable TV if you already have a package.

How to watch the New York Jets vs Dallas Cowboys in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the match live by tuning in and watching it on NFL Game Pass, which is exclusively streaming on DAZN. You'll have to subscribe to NFL Game Pass for £37.75 a month for four months, which works out to £151.00 in total. While other services have some of the NFL games, this is the only place to watch every single one of the 355 matches scheduled for the 2023/2024 season.