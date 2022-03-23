Here’s how you can watch the upcoming Nothing event “The Truth”

Nothing launched its first product — the Nothing Ear (1) — back in July 2021. These earbuds feature a unique design with some transparent elements that expose the internal build of the device. Considering their decent price and ANC support, ear (1) has become an appealing, quality product in several markets. In the meantime, Nothing has been working on its second product. The company still hasn’t revealed any significant details regarding this new device. However, rumors point to the possibility of it being an Android phone. Additionally, we learned that Carl Pei — Nothing’s CEO — was showing a smartphone to some individuals at MWC. So there’s a chance of us potentially learning more about this device during the event that is taking place later today. The company states “What if 2021 was just a warm up?”. This makes us believe that it’s planning something big. Here’s how you can watch the upcoming Nothing event.

What time is the Nothing event?

The Nothing event will be taking place later today at:

West Coast: 07:00 Pacific

07:00 Pacific East Coast: 10:00 Eastern

10:00 Eastern UK: 14:00 GMT

14:00 GMT India: 19:30 IST

How to watch the event

You will be able to watch Nothing’s online event through the official YouTube live stream that the company has provided. You can already set a reminder through YouTube right now to receive a notification when the time comes. For more information and to see a live countdown, you can visit Nothing’s website — where the company mentions the official details of the event, and you can watch it there too.

The company’s webpage doesn’t include many elements or hints as to what the announcement could be. We will have to wait for a few more hours to get all of the details officially — once Nothing spills the beans during its event. If the product indeed ends up being a phone, it could perhaps have an original exterior design that stands out — just like ear (1).

What do you expect Nothing’s new product to be? Let us know in the comments section below.