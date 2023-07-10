The long wait is finally over, and after teasing its new phone over the past six months, Nothing is finally ready to launch the Phone 2 on July 11. While we've already seen quite a bit thanks to a recently released video showing off the phone's new Glyph Interface. But we'll be getting full details tomorrow with a new launch video starring Nothing CEO Carl Pei and YouTuber Casey Neistat.

The video is set to arrive in the morning, with the premiere set for 8am PT / 11am ET. In addition to the new video, the company will be setting up pop-up shops across the world, giving users access to physical retail locations that will carry the Phone 2 and Ear 2 in black. The stores will begin opening on July 13 and will feature exclusive gifts, food samples, drinks, and members from the Nothing team.

As far as locations go, pop-up shops will be located in New York, Berlin, Dublin, Rotterdam, Tokyo, Malaysia, Dubai, and Bangalore. The Phone 2 and Ear 2 will also be available at Nothing's flagship store in London. Just a word of warning, the Nothing website does state that the items available will be on a "first-come, first-served basis" so I wouldn't count on lots of units being available. So if you want to purchase it from a physical store, I'd suggest going there early. You can find official times and locations on the Nothing website.

As far as what we know about the Nothing Phone 2, it'll be packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and will also have a large 4,700mAh battery. It's unclear just what kind of improvements will be made when it comes to software, but it will arrive with Nothing OS 2.0. In addition to the above, as stated before, the company will also have a new Glyph Interface on the rear, along with a Glyph Composer app that will make it easy for users to customize the lighting effects and create new ringtones.

So, if you're interested in watching the reveal, be sure to head back here to watch the debut on July 11 at 8am PT / 11am ET. Or you can catch the video on YouTube or Nothing's official website.