This is where you can watch the release of the OnePlus 11, along with other products set to be announced.

It looks like the time has finally come, as the OnePlus Cloud 11 event is set to take place today, giving those curious, a glimpse at what OnePlus has in store for early 2023. As far as what's going to be announced, OnePlus hasn't been shy about this release, sharing on its own teaser web page what we can expect. While a press release is good, an event showcasing devices is even better. Thankfully, OnePlus will be broadcasting its release event on YouTube, giving everyone interested, a chance to watch.

When it comes to the event, OnePlus is dubbing the event as Cloud 11, and expectations are running high. While there could be some surprises in the mix, we already have a pretty good idea of what's to come thanks to an event last month that was held in China. During that event, the company launched the OnePlus 11, along with its new wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. As far as what to expect from today's event, at the very least we'll most likely see a wider release of OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2, arriving in new markets.

As stated before, what's going to be interesting about this event is seeing what OnePlus has up its sleeve. Although the company has been fairly quiet, we know that there is always the possibility that we might get our first glimpse of its leaked tablet. Of course, to find out all the details we'll have to tune in, but this could turn out to be an extremely fascinating product.

If interested, you can always pop in your reservation for the OnePlus 11 ahead of the actual launch. If you happen to reserve your handset early, the company is offering some promotional incentives like earning double RedCoins, a free protective case and more. So be sure to get in your reservation early, and tune in for the launch of the OnePlus 11 starting at 6am PT / 9am ET.