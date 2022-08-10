Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022: How to watch the official livestream

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked is a biannual event held to showcase its latest smartphones, laptops, tablets, accessories, and more. Last year, Samsung showcased its foldable phones, debuting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Today, we hope to see its predecessors, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

While those will be the main stars of the show, the company could also potentially announce a new Galaxy Watch lineup. In just a few hours, we won’t have to rely on rumors or leaks, and we will finally get to see what Samsung has been working on for this year’s Galaxy Unpacked event. So, now you must be wondering, how can I watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event? Well, below is all the information that you’ll need.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

What time is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will go live later today at:

West Coast: 6 AM PT

6 AM PT East Coast: 9 AM ET

9 AM ET UK: 1 PM GMT

1 PM GMT India: 6:30 PM IST

How to watch the main event

Samsung will host one keynote event, Galaxy Unpacked, that will showcase its devices and accessories. You can watch it by clicking on the YouTube video embedded above. If you’re anxious to find out what’s coming, check out our full guides on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. This will get you up to date when it comes to all the information that has been released so far. This includes official, rumored, and leaked details that give us a good look at what’s to come.

Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4 by following this link

Also, reserve your handset on Samsung’s official website for special incentives, and check out all of the teaser material that was released before the day of the event. The site even has a catalog of events from the past.

So what are you looking forward to most? The Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch, or something else? Let us know in the comments section below!