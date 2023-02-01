We hope you got your reservation in, because now all that's left is to sit back, relax, and just enjoy the show. That's right, the big day has finally arrived, with Samsung set to debut new devices during its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023. Thankfully, we'll get to see it all live, as the company is set to broadcast the event, giving us the opportunity to enjoy the announcements together.

The event will be taking place in San Francisco, but luckily, you can watch it from the comfort of your own home. Samsung will begin its broadcast of the event at 10am PT / 1pm ET on YouTube. You can catch the live stream, embedded above, just make sure you're using a compatible browser to get the best experience. If you think you'll forget, you can always ask YouTube to send you a reminder right before the event starts.

While Samsung has been fairly tight-lipped about what kind of devices will make an appearance at its event, it has left little hints here and there, giving us a vague idea of what to expect. At the very least seeing we should see new Galaxy S23 series smartphones, along with new Galaxy Book laptops. Of course, there could always be more, but we'll have to wait and find out. Samsung has set expectations quite high this go around, especially since it touted earlier in the month that it will announce two devices that will push innovation.

After the event, you can always rush to place your pre-order or if you want some quality time with the devices announced at the event, you can always visit Samsung Galaxy Experience Spaces that the company will have set up all across the world. Again, make sure to tune in starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET on YouTube.