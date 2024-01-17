Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is set to unveil the new line of Galaxy handsets and promises to introduce AI experiences on mobile like never before.

Viewers can livestream the event on Samsung's website or YouTube, and there is a "Notify me" button on YouTube to alert when the stream begins.

Expectations are high for the Galaxy S24 series devices, which could become some of the best phones of 2024, and registering for a reservation can get you a $50 credit on release day.

The day has finally arrived with Samsung set to unveil its next line of handsets during its Galaxy Unpacked event. While the company has been fairly tight-lipped about what it's going to show off, the brand has teased that it will enter a "new era of innovation" by "introducing AI experiences on mobile like never before."

Of course, we'll be here reporting all the juicy details that come out of Galaxy Unpacked, but if you're the type that wants to follow along, you can catch the livestream of the event and catch all the details unfold in real time. Also, if you're interested in what's going to be released, you're are going to want to put down a reservation, so you can score a $50 credit.

When is Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on January 17, 2024. The event is set to start at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

The Galaxy Unpacked event will be livestreaming on Samsung's website and YouTube. We have embedded the livestream at the top of this article for convenience, so you can also just watch it from here too. If you're watching from YouTube, there is a "Notify me" button on the page that can alert you when the stream begins. Just make sure you have a compatible computer, tablet, or smartphone, so you can enjoy the show.

What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

As stated before, Samsung has been fairly quiet about what's to come, dropping only a few teasers along the way. But from a variety of reports across the internet, the brand is set to reveal its Galaxy S24 series devices, which could end up becoming some of the best phones of 2024.

With that said, Samsung has yet to disappoint with its mobile lineup, so be sure to stay tuned because these are some exciting times, and it's looking like we're going to start off 2024 with a bang. Also, don't forget to register to nab a $50 credit while reservations are still open.