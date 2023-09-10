The 104th season of the NFL kicked off this week, and there are some fantastic matchups in this weekend's games. The New Orleans Saints play the Tennessee Titans on home turf on Sunday, and it promises to be a barnstormer.

As this is the first game of the season for each team, it could go anywhere, as we only have last year's standings to go on for form. Both teams finished the season with 7 wins and 10 losses, with a 0.412 win percentage, so they should be fairly well-matched.

When and where?

The Tennessee Titans vs New Orleans Saints is set to kick off on Sunday, September 10. Coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. CT, 1 p.m. ET, and 5 p.m. GMT for those looking to tune in from around the world. The New Orleans Saints have the home advantage, as the game is being played in the Caesars Superdome.

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs New Orleans Saints from anywhere

How to stream Tennessee Titans vs New Orleans Saints in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints live, Sling TV is your best bet. While many places like Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV are also streaming the NFL schedule, Sling TV is the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for just a month of access for $20, but your best bet for NFL viewing is Sling Season Pass. This starts at $199 for 5 months of Sling Blue and Sports Extra, which gets you NFL RedZone, NFL Network, FS1, FS2, and Big10 Network, along with all the normal cable channels like CBS, NBC, and FOX.

Source: Sling TV Sling TV Editor's choice Sling TV has the widest range of NFL games for US-based viewers. Get every NFL game on Sunday afternoons with NFL RedZone. FOX Sports (select markets), NBC (select markets), every ABC game simulcast on ESPN3, and more! See at Sling TV

Hulu Subscription for $0.99 Hulu Best value Watch all the action on Hulu + Live TV on CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, and NFL Network live without delays. You also get the huge breadth of Hulul and Disney+'s catalogs to keep you entertained while you are not watching the pigskin being thrown around. See at Hulu

Source: Alphabet YouTube TV Premium pick NFL Sunday Ticket has a new home on YouTube TV, after years of DirectTV. That means all out-of-market NFL games will be shown only on YouTube TV, for an additional cost. Currently, the NFL Sunday Ticket has a $50 discount, making it from $299 a year when added to a YouTube TV Base Plan. See at Google

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs New Orleans Saints in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the match live by tuning in and watching it on NFL Game Pass, which is exclusively streaming on DAZN. You'll have to subscribe to NFL Game Pass for £37.75 a month for four months which works out to £151.00 in total. While other services have some of the NFL games, this is the only place to watch every single one of the 355 matches scheduled for the 2023/2024 season.