It's week seven of the English Premier League, and it's time for another big game. This week, second-place Liverpool travels to fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur, in what promises to be an action-packed afternoon on the pitch.

Liverpool goes into the match on a high, winning its last game against West Ham United by three goals to one. Tottenham will be hoping it can turn its fortunes around, after a disappointing two goal draw with Arsenal.

When and where?

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are set to kick off on Saturday, September 30 from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 a.m. PT, and 17:30 p.m GMT for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur from anywhere

Whether you're a big sports fan or just have weekly shows that you don't want to miss, traveling can throw off your routine big time. Not all channels are available everywhere, and local programming will vary based on where you are. Using a VPN service makes it simple to change your location in just a few clicks. Once you're locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event.

Using a VPN service, like ExpressVPN, makes it simple to change your location in just a few clicks. Once you're locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event.

How to stream Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Liverpool play Tottenham at The Stadium, Sling TV is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on the USA Network in the US, and Sling TV's Blue package is the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for three months of access at half price, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date or else you'll be billed at full price, which is currently $40 a month. USA Network is also carried by cable TV, and by other streaming services. Fubo is one of the better sports-focused streamers, and while it's relatively expensive at $75 a month, you can sign up for a week's free trial to see if it's worth it for you. Hulu with Live TV is also another good option, at $70 a month for ad-supported channels or $80 for ad-free ones.

How to watch Liverpool at Tottenham in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the event live by tuning in and watching it on Sky Sports. Coverage will start at 17:30 GMT. You can also use the Sky Go app if you're a subscriber and stream the match from anywhere with an internet connection. Of course, that means you need a Sky box, and subscription, and an additional subscription to Sky Sports.