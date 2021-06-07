Wondering how to watch WWDC 2021 virtual keynote on iOS 15, macOS 12, and other Apple stuff? Here’s how!

Apple is hosting its annual WWDC developers conference virtually for the second year in a row. While the giant hosts many events throughout the year, WWDC is where we see most of the announcements about software improvements coming to different operating systems by Apple. At this year’s event, Apple will be announcing key changes coming with iOS 15 and the next versions of macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Besides these, we might even get to see some exciting hardware announcements like the 14-inch MacBook Pro. The WWDC 21 keynote starts later today i.e. on June 7th at 10 AM Pacific Time. If you would like to catch all the action live, we are listing all the ways you can watch the announcements.

First up, you can head over to the Apple Events webpage to watch the event or check out for any update from Apple until the WWDC 2021 keynote starts at 10 AM PT. Gladly, Apple no longer restricts this webpage to its Safari browser, and you can watch the event irrespective of your browser and device.

You can also watch the WWDC 2021 keynote live via YouTube. The video is linked below and even though it won’t start playing until 10PM PT, you should go to the link and set a reminder to make sure you get a notification as soon as the keynote starts streaming.

Despite opening the event to other platforms, Apple is still preferential towards those using its devices. Therefore, you can expect the YouTube livestream to be of a lower quality or lagging behind by a few seconds. To avoid that, you can either use Safari on any of the Apple devices or tune in to the event using the Apple TV app, which can be found for Apple TV hardware, Mac, iPad, and iPhone. The Apple TV app is also available on Windows, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and other smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG.

Lastly, if you have Apple developers’ account, you can watch the livestream using the Apple Developer app.

Besides announcements on iOS and macOS, what are looking forward to the most for WWDC 2021? Let us know in the comments below!