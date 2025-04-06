Cyber hygiene might not be a term you're familiar with, but chances are you know at least some of the practices that make up the overall process. Simply put, it's a set of common practices to reduce the likely attack surface that cybercriminals target. This improves security while also reducing the amount of sensitive data that's exposed if an attacker does get through your defenses.

It's important to know that cyber hygiene is a lifelong process, just like any other type of cleanliness. The habits you learn will keep your data safe, and there's always something new to figure out and incorporate, from open-source backup programs to using password managers for strong, unique passwords for all your accounts. Practicing good cyber hygiene includes backing up important data, keeping your devices and software updated, and knowing what a phishing attempt or other type of potential scam looks like.

Set up regular backups

Follow the 3-2-1 rule and use reliable storage solutions