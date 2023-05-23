The Steam Deck is a great handheld system for playing your favorite PC games on the go. But if you're in your home, did you know you can use your Steam Deck to play what's on your Xbox console? Similar to a Steam Deck alternative like the Logitech G Cloud, you can download an app and get right into the Xbox action on your Steam Deck through Xbox Remote Play. Unlike Xbox Cloud Streaming, which lets you stream certain games over the cloud, Remote Play involves mirroring your Xbox console to another device.

If you're running the native SteamOS, you'll have to use a third-party app to get Xbox Remote Play working. But, if you've opted to install Windows on your Steam Deck, you'll be able to do so natively through the Xbox app.

Your Xbox console and Steam Deck will have to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network for this to work.

How to use Xbox Remote Play on SteamOS

If you have a Steam Deck, you'll be most likely setting up Xbox Remote Play through SteamOS. There is currently no official Xbox app for Linux devices or a Linux-based operating system, which means you'll have to use an unofficial solution. The current solution is known as Greenlight. which is an open-source client for Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Remote Play. It has most of the features as the official app, but you might come across some bugs. You can get started with the app below.

Step 1: Prepare your console for streaming

Head over to your Xbox and turn it on. Open the Settings app. Click the Xbox button and choose Profile & system. Go to Device & Connections and then choose Remote features. Make sure the Enable remote features checkbox is checked. Under Power options make sure Sleep is checked. Restart your Xbox.

Install Greenlight in desktop mode on SteamOS

Head to desktop mode (press the power button and click Switch to Desktop). Open the internet browser of your choice. Download the latest version of Greenlight from Github by clicking here. Right-click on the file, then choose Properties and make sure the Is executable box is selected. Open Console. Drag and drop the file you downloaded into the console window. Type the word Install at the end of the text. Press Enter. Go to your home directory. Drag Greenlight from your Downloads folder into your Applications folder. Launch Greenlight. When prompted, sign in with your Microsoft account. Restart the app. Launch the app, choose My Consoles, and click Start Stream.

If you'd like, you can swap the controller scheme by holding the menu button on your Steam Deck and then choosing the appropriate option.

Install Greenlight in Gaming mode on SteamOS

Head back to Gaming mode. Click Library followed by Add a game. Choose Add a Non-Steam Game. Select Greenlight from the list and then Add selected program. Right-click on Greenlight in your Library and choose Properties. Rename it. Under Launch Options add --fullscreen to the end of the text loop. Go back into gaming mode, choose Greenlight, and then choose Start Stream.

How to use Xbox Remote Play with Windows on Steam Deck

Installing Windows on your Steam Deck can be difficult, but thankfully, using Xbox Remote Play through Windows on the Steam Deck is really easy. Just get started by turning on your console.

Open the Settings app by tapping the Xbox Button then choose Profile & system. Navigate to Device & Connections and then choose Remote features. Make sure the Enable remote features checkbox is checked. Under Power options make sure Sleep is checked. Restart your Xbox. Open the Xbox app on Windows. Click the icon of a console that shows up next to your username. Choose the console from your list. You'll instantly get a stream of your console.

To quit the stream, choose the dots you see in the top left of the screen. Choose the three dots, then pick Disconnect.

And that's it! As you can tell, the easiest way is to use Xbox Remote Play through Windows on your Steam Deck, and then use the Xbox app. But installing Windows can be challenging. if you prefer keeping the native SteamOS, you'll have to go through some workarounds and use an unofficial app instead. Either way, depending on your network speed and latency, you should have a good streaming experience, almost like playing those games natively.