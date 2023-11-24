Zip folders are the best way to compress multiple files for easy storage and transfer. Windows File Explorer even has a zip tool built-in, so you don't have to worry about buying or downloading any extra software like WinZip. Plus, File Explorer lets you access and view zipped files without unzipping them.

However, zipping a folder in Windows 11 can still be a bit confusing, but the steps below should make it a little easier. Additionally, you can add files to an already zipped folder, simply by clicking and dragging a file into it.

How to zip a folder in Windows 11

The best and easiest way to zip a folder in Windows 11 is with File Explorer. You can combine all the files you want to zip into a regular folder and then choose to zip the entire folder. You can also choose to compress files individually.

Find the files to zip. If you want to zip a bunch of files, then move them into the same folder. Right-click on the file or folder that you want to zip. Select Compress to ZIP file from the dropdown menu. Name the newly zipped folder.

How to zip a folder in Windows 11 with PowerShell

Another way to zip files in Windows 11 is with the built-in command-line program PowerShell. This method is a little clunkier since it requires typing in commands, rather than clicking and dragging. However, it is a much more powerful tool that you can even create automations with. Although it may be a little intimidating at first, PowerShell is easy for anyone to learn.

Find the folder to compress in File Explorer. Copy the folder's location by clicking on the address bar in File Explorer. Open PowerShell by searching for it in the Start Menu or Taskbar. Type in: compress-Archive -LiteralPath '[paste the location you copied]' -DestinationPath '[add a location to save the zipped file]' Hit Enter to run the command. If something went wrong, you will get an error message. Otherwise, the zipped folder will be in the destination path.

How to zip a folder in Windows 11 with WinRAR

Third party zip tools offer even more customizability when zipping a folder. WinRAR is one of the most popular third-party tools zip tools, partly because it is affordable and offers a free trial. The software lets you compress files, check for viruses, password lock folders, and extract individual files from a zipped folder. Once installed, many people choose to use WinRAR as the default application for zipped folders.

Download and install WinRAR if you haven't done so already. Find the file or folder you want to compress in Windows Explorer. Highlight the item and right-click on it. Go to WinRAR in the dropdown menu and select Add to archive... in the sub-menu. Name the folder and modify the settings if you wish. If you are not sure about the settings, leave the defaults. Click OK to begin compressing the folder. Once complete, you can find the newly zipped folder in the same directory as the files it contains.

How to unzip a folder in Windows 11

Unzipping is also very simple with File Explorer. When you come across a compressed folder, you can either open and view it, or unzip all the contents to a regular folder. Once unzipped, the original compressed folder will remain, but the unzipped contents will go to the selected location.

Locate the zipped file to decompress. Zip files are easily identified by their zipper icon. Right-click on the zipped file. Select Extract All... from the dropdown menu. Choose a location to extract the folder's contents, then click Extract. Once the extraction is complete, the unzipped folder will open in a new window.

Why zip files in Windows 11

Zipping folders is a great way to save space. While you shouldn't zip all the files on your computer, it does make sense to compress files in certain situations. For instance, emails often have file size limits, so compressing makes it possible to send a large folder in a single message. However, certain file types are more compressible than others, therefore you won't save much space by zipping file types like HEIC and JPEG.