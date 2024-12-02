The Photoshop experience is one of the 8 reasons Photoshop is still the best photo editor . Photoshop effects can look downright incredible in the right hands — but it takes a practiced, savvy user to turn the mundane into the magical. While working on any project, it’s important to keep the big picture in mind even as you manage the small details, and that’s why it’s vital to know how to zoom in (and out) in Photoshop.

For this tutorial, I’m using Adobe Photoshop 2022 for Mac, but the interface should be virtually the same for Windows users. For instance, many of the keyboard shortcuts are identical. If you run into trouble, Adobe has a convenient list of all default shortcuts. The image editing program is capable of things a lot of people don’t even know about , but let’s start with the basics.

Open Photoshop. On the toolbar (commonly found on the left-hand side of the screen), select the Zoom tool. Click anywhere on the image to zoom in.

Your current magnification level is shown in the bottom-left corner of the screen just above Timeline, but it is also shown beside the file name in the Documents window. Each click zooms in further. You can select the current zoom level and type 100% to return to a full-screen view.

How to zoom in on Photoshop with keyboard shortcuts

Open Photoshop. Press the Z key on your keyboard to activate the Zoom tool. Click anywhere on the image to zoom in.

Photoshop is a complex tool. While it can be navigated with a mouse, learning the shortcuts can streamline your workflow and save you a lot of time.

If you get stuck and need to return to the full-screen mode, use the keyboard shortcut CTRL + 0 on Windows or CMD + 0 on Mac.

How to zoom in on Photoshop with Zoom In and Zoom Out

Open Photoshop. Right-click the image where you want to zoom in. Select one of the options provided. You can choose between Fit on Screen, 100%, 200%, Print Size, Zoom In, and Zoom Out.

For a little more context, here’s what those options do:

Fit on Screen enlarges or shrinks the image so that all of it fits inside your viewing area.

enlarges or shrinks the image so that all of it fits inside your viewing area. 100% sets the image to a 1:1 screen pixel-to-image pixel ratio, which is the most faithful reproduction of the image.

sets the image to a 1:1 screen pixel-to-image pixel ratio, which is the most faithful reproduction of the image. 200% doubles the zoom level, making it easier to see small details.

doubles the zoom level, making it easier to see small details. Print Size allows you to see an image at its actual print size.

allows you to see an image at its actual print size. Zoom In increases the magnification level by a set percentage, e.g. in intervals of 100% from 100% to 800%, then larger increments above that.

increases the magnification level by a set percentage, e.g. in intervals of 100% from 100% to 800%, then larger increments above that. Zoom Out decreases the magnification level by a set amount. If you are over at or below 100% magnification, it will decrease by a set percentage. For example, from 100% to 66.7%, then to 50%, etc.

Always set an image to Print Size before printing it. This way, you’ll be able to see exactly what your image will look like on paper (assuming a high-quality printer) before it prints.

Adjust your magnification as needed

You can zoom in close enough to work on a pixel-by-pixel level if needed. The maximum Photoshop zoom is 12,800% and the smallest is 0.19% — although if you’re working at either of these levels, you probably don’t need this tutorial.

That’s all there is to it! If you need to get a closer look at a specific part of an image, or you just want to zoom in and do a bit of touch-up work, Photoshop’s zoom tool is one of its most basic and most useful functions.