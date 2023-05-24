Wondering how to transfer files to and from your Steam Deck? Wonder no more. While the Steam Deck isn't like a cell phone or camera in that you can't plug it directly into your PC and navigate through your device in File Explorer, or through the Finder on macOS, there are third-party apps that can help you.

In particular, one of the best to use is KDE Connect. This app lets you manage devices that support running the application, as long as they're on the same network. Of course, you'll have to use this app while you're in desktop mode on your Steam Deck.

We're using a Mac in this example, but we've also included directions for Windows systems, too.

How to transfer files to and from your Steam Deck

To get started with transferring files to and from your Steam Deck, you'll want to first download the KDE Connect app on your Mac or Windows PC. If you're on Linux, you can download the app there, too. KDE Connect is cross-platform. Visit the website, and choose the download for your operating system. Also, make sure both machines are connected to the same network.

Install KDE Connect on your PC, Mac, or Linux device where you want to send files from/to by following the steps on your screen. Leave the KDE app running on that system. Put your Steam Deck into Desktop mode by pressing on the power button and selecting Switch to Desktop. Press the Steam Button on your screen, select Internet, and then KDE Connect. You'll see your PC, Mac, or Linux device's name listed on the Steam Deck. On the other side, you'll see your Steam Deck's name listed in the KDE Connect app on your PC, Mac, or Linux device. On either device, click on the Pair or Request Pair button. Once connected, on your PC, Mac, or Linux device, you can send a file to your Steam Deck by opening the KDE Connect window to send a file. To send a file to your Steam Deck on a Mac, select Share and Receive and then Send File and select the file, followed by OK. To send a file to your Steam Deck on Windows, select Share file, select the file, then click OK. To send a file from your Steam Deck to another PC, you can open KDE Connect and choose Share File, then select the device you want to send it over to.

Once the file is sent, it will be sent over to the Downloads folder on your respective device. That's all there is to transferring files. It just takes a few simple steps. Of course, another option is buying a microSD card and using that to move data around.

If you own a Steam Deck, you'll also want to consider picking up a protective case to protect your Steam Deck, and you may want a good charger, in case you need a backup for the one that comes in the box.