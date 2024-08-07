No one likes having a slow internet connection, especially if you depend on it to get work done as we do here at XDA. It can be incredibly frustrating, and sometimes it's hard to know what might be causing an issue. If you're not sure where to start, we've rounded up a few steps you might want to try to troubleshoot your internet connection.

Issues with an internet connection can come from all kinds of places, so you may have to be patient to figure out what's causing slow internet for you.

Test other devices

It helps identify the problem

First off, if you're experiencing slow internet, it's important to check whether the problem is affecting all your devices or just one. Try running a speed test, such as fast.com on two separate devices and see if the problem affects both devices. You can also try different tasks, like visiting a particular website or service. If only a specific website is affected, it's likely that the problem isn't on your end, and you may just have to wait for things to get sorted out.

Make sure nothing is using a lot of banwidth

There are limits to what you can do

Another step that you might have overlooked is that one of your devices on the network may be using a lot of bandwidth and not leaving much for your other devices to use. Check if your devices may be installing updates, downloading large files, or streaming high-resolution video, as these things can greatly affect your network speed on other devices.

Clear your device's cache

Get rid of old unnecesasry files

Cache is a term used for data that is stored to help speed up certain load times, but sometimes, it may have the opposite effect. If the issue you're having only affects certain devices, clearing the cache might help (though, admittedly, it's not very likely). Let's start with the cache in your browser:

In your browser, go into the settings and then choose Privacy and security. Click or tap Clear browsing data. Next to Time range, click the ropdown manu and choose All time. Make sure Cached image and files is selected. Uncheck other options. Click Clear data.

The names of these options may vary a bit from browser to browser, especially on smartphones, but the same overall steps should still apply.

If you're using a Windows PC, it's also worth clearing the DNS cache. For this, follow these steps:

Press Windows + X on your keyboard and choose Terminal. Enter the following command and press Enter: ipconfig /flushdns

This will clear the DNS resolver cache in Windows, which could solve connection issues you may be having.

Make sure you have a strong enough signal

Move closer to the router, if possible

A problem you might have, especially if you have a big home, is being too far away from the router when using a Wi-Fi connection. Wi-Fi signals can be interrupted by walls and other objects in the way, plus they don't have unlimited rtange, so if you're too far, you may not be able to connect. Some devices handle low signal better than others, too, so even if one device works fine in one room, it's ossible that others will struggle.

If you can, move your device closer to the Wi-Fi router and see if it helps improve the situation. If you can't keep your device in that position, your best bet may be buying a Wi-Fi extender or investing in a mesh router network.

If you have a wired connection, make sure all the cables are properly connected and not damaged.

Or change some settings

Sometimes, the Wi-Fi driver on your PC may be the cause of a slow internet connection. Having the latest version of your network drivers may help with this. We recommend visiting the website of your PC's manufacturer, or the manufacturer of your motherboard or Wi-Fi card, and look for the latest driver for your device there. Alternatively, you can find what model of Wi-Fi adapter you have by going into Device Manager:

Press Windows + X on your keyboard and choose Device Manager. Expand the Network adapters section by clicking the arrow next to it. Look for something with the word Wi-Fi in it. That's the name of your Wi-Fi adapter, you can use it to search for the latest drivers.

If updating the drivers didn't work and you feel comfortable making some changes, you may also right-click your Wi-Fi adapter in Device Manager and then choose Properties. From there, head to Advanced and check if the settings are the best they could be. One you might want to look for is Transmit Power Level or something to that effect, which should be set to the highest level possible.

Reset your network settings

Sometimes a fresh start is all it takes

If your PC or smartphone is having network troubles, resetting your network settings can also help. Both Windows and Android offer options to easily reset your networks so you can set up your networks from scratch and see if things improve. On Windows, you can reset your network settings with these steps:

Right-click the internet icon on the corner of your taskbar and choose Network and internet settings. Choose Advanced network settings at the bottom of the page. Click Network reset and on the next page, click Reset now.

This will reinstall your network adapters and restart your computer to try and fix any connection issues. If you're using a VPN, you may need to reconfigure it.

Smartphones also let you reset their networtk settings, but finding it will vary depending on the phone you have. Go into the Settings app and find your network or Wi-Fi settings. The option to reset your networks should be in there. Alternatively, you may find it under the System settings on some Android phones. On iPhone, you can find this option in the General section, under Transfer or reset iPhone.

Restart or reset your router

If your whole network is having problems

If your internet problems aren't limited to just one device, it's possible that your Wi-Fi router is the one causing the issue. A good first step is to simply unplug it, let it sit for a few seconds, and plug it back in and wait for it to boot up properly. Test your connection again and see if it has improved.

If not, it's a good idea to try and reset your router to its factory settings. The steps to do this will vary greatly depending on your device model, though many routers also have a reset button you can press and hold to restore its default settings. You may need a SIM ejection tool or something similar to press the button.

If you don't have a reset button, you'll want to find the address of your router on the network (it's often something like 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.0). This should be printed somewhere on the router, but if you have a Windows PC, you can also use the Terminal and enter ipconfig to find your network settings. The address of your router will be next to Default gateway.

From there, enter that address in your browser and sign in to the configuration page (the sign-in credentials are often also printed on a label attached to the router, or they may be in the manuals). Find a System or Configuration section, or something similar, and you should eventually find a reset option.

It may also help

If you're in your router's settings, another thing you can try is updating the firmware of the router. Some modern routers can update automatically, but others might not. Check the manufacturer's website to see if there are any updates available for your model. To install an update, the steps may vary depending on your router, but you should be able to find the update page somewhere in the System section (or something to that effect).

Change the operating channel of your Wi-Fi network

Network congestion is a problem

Wi-Fi is so commonplace nowadays that it's very easy for a lot of networks to be interfering with each other. Wi-Fi networks can be transmitted in different channels, which helps separate them and improve signal quality in dense areas. Your router should do this automatically, but sometimes, it may not choose the best channel.

If you go into your router's settings, you can change the channel the Wi-Fi network operates in, and you might want to do this for the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands (6GHz bands are still fairly new and unlikely to be congested). Some routers will automatically scan how busy each channel is, but if you have a phone, you can use an app to analyze your surrounding Wi-Fi environment and see what channels have more free space. Usually, it's the higher channels that tend to be more free, so you can try one of those.

Maybe it's not you, it's them

If your internet issues persist, it's possible that the problem isn't you, but rather your internet service provider. Contact customer support to see if there's a reason why your internet may be slower than usual The network may be experiencing congestion or some kind of outage, or maybe your plan doesn't allow for the speed you were expecting. If there's an issue with the ISP, you might just have to wait for tech support to fix things up.

Worst case scenario, you need an upgrade

If none of the steps above have helped, you may just have to buy a new router entirely. Wi-Fi technologies have improved a lot over the years, so if you're still holding on to a router from 10 years ago, it probably won't live up to the speeds modern networks allow. We have a list of the best routers available right now which has some great options for you to choose from.

Having newer technology naturally helps you get faster speeds, but issues can still crop up, so you may want to try these steps again if you ever run into problems in the future.