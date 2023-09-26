Windows 11 offers a range of configurations that cater to different user needs and preferences. However, personalizing your Windows 11 experience can always be hindered by the infamous S Mode. This mode prioritizes security and performance by restricting app installations to the Microsoft Store and requiring the use of Edge. Users are also restricted from accessing command line prompts and modifying Windows registry files. Thankfully, disabling it is not that difficult, especially if you already have a Microsoft account.

Turning off S Mode: Should you do it?

In simplest terms, S Mode is designed for any amateur user so that they don't fall for any malware downloads. Since you’ll be only downloading verified applications, the chances of having a virus induced in your system are close to zero. Keeping S Mode on helps in promoting system stability and simplifying the overall computing experience.

On the other hand, you might wish to go above and beyond in your Windows, which is why turning off S Mode can be a great idea. Turning it off will help in installing applications beyond the Microsoft Store, making it a suitable choice if you rely on specialized software or if you prefer advanced system customization. On top of that, it can be a great way for tech geeks to explore and modify the entire operating system themselves.

How to turn off S Mode in Windows 11 through the Microsoft Store

Turning off S Mode does not have any prerequisites, but keep in mind that it's only available on Windows 11 Home. Also, remember that once you opt out of the S Mode, there is no going back. With that out of the way, here's how to disable it:

Open Settings on your PC by clicking the Start menu and choosing the gear-shaped Settings icon or by pressing Windows + I. Click on System and then select Activation. If you don't see it, click on System in the top-left corner first. Check for a message like Windows 11 Home in S mode to ensure you're in S Mode. Look for the Switch to Windows 11 Pro section and click Go to the Store. Do not click the Go to the Store option under Upgrade your edition of Windows. In the Microsoft Store, you'll find a page for switching out of S Mode. Simply click the Get button. After you see a confirmation message, you'll notice that you have successfully turned off S Mode.

How to turn off S Mode in Windows 11 using BIOS

If you don’t have access to a Microsoft account, you can turn off S Mode by disabling secure boot in the UEFI (BIOS), but this method is a bit more advanced. There's the chance you might make a mistake that compromises the operating system. We recommend making a Microsoft account and disabling S Mode via the method mentioned earlier if you don't know what you're doing.

Disabling Secure Boot is not recommended. You lose the convenience and security of Windows Hello, which relies on these features for biometric authentication, and you might encounter compatibility issues with apps like games. Additionally, disabling Secure Boot can compromise the effectiveness of BitLocker encryption. There’s also the chance you won’t get any future Windows updates or might run into problems. Certain updates and security patches require Secure Boot to ensure system integrity and protection.

Click the Start menu and select Settings or click Windows + I. From there, navigate to System > Recovery. Click Restart Now next to Advanced Startup. Once you're in Advanced Startup, head to the Troubleshoot section. On the Choose an option screen, you'll find it on the left side. Click Advanced Options. Next, access the UEFI Firmware Settings by selecting UEFI Firmware Settings. Your PC will then restart, taking you into the UEFI settings. Now, locate the Secure Boot option in the UEFI. Its location may vary depending on your PC model, so check menus like Boot or Boot Options .

or . If you can't find it there, explore menus like Advanced or Options. Disable Secure Boot by using the arrow keys (or your UEFI's navigation method) to select Secure Boot > Disable or Disabled. If you see the Apply option, click it to confirm. If it's not selectable, try disabling Fast Boot first. If you still can't disable Secure Boot, set a temporary administrator password for UEFI, then attempt the process again. You can remove the password later if necessary.

first. If you still can't disable Secure Boot, set a temporary administrator password for UEFI, then attempt the process again. You can remove the password later if necessary. As a last resort, reset the UEFI to its default settings. Save your changes and exit the UEFI. Depending on your UEFI version, you may need to press F10 or select Exit and then choose Save changes. After exiting the UEFI, your PC will reboot, and S mode will be disabled.

Conclusion

Turning off S Mode in Windows 11 is a small but significant step towards a more versatile and personalized computing environment. It's a change that many individuals are opting for in today's digital landscape. With that being said, one should turn off the S mode directly via the Microsoft Account as it is a safe way to do so. Using the other method can cause harm to your system, especially if you are not a tech-savvy person.