If you regularly use your keyboard for gaming, you may have noticed a dialog box prompting you to enable Sticky Keys when you press the Shift key too many times in quick succession. Sticky Keys is an accessibility feature that's been around since the early days of computing. With Sticky Keys enabled, any modifier key (Alt, Shift, Ctrl, or the Windows key) you press once will remain in a locked state until you tap it again.

While this feature makes it easier to use long key combinations, there’s no reason to keep it enabled all the time. The Sticky Keys pop-up can also get annoying if you need to press the Shift key multiple times to complete quick-time events in-game. So, we’ve compiled all the methods to turn off Sticky Keys and its pop-up window on your Windows 11 PC.

How to check if Sticky Keys is enabled

Since the Sticky Keys dialog box can appear after pressing Shift five times, it’s possible you may have accidentally enabled Sticky Keys. You'll know whether Sticky Keys is enabled if you spot its associated icon next to the Network icon on your Taskbar.

How to turn off Sticky Keys using keyboard shortcuts

The easiest way to turn off Sticky Keys involves pressing the Shift key on your keyboard to open its pop-up window.

Quickly tap the Shift key five times. Press No when the Sticky Keys window pops up.

You can also double-tap a modifier key to instantly turn off Sticky Keys.

How to turn off Sticky Keys using the Quick Access menu

Alternatively, you can turn off Sticky Keys via the Accessibility options from the Quick Access menu.

Click on the Network icon at the far right side of the Toolbar. Select the Accessibility button. Scroll down until you spot Sticky Keys and tap the toggle adjacent to it to disable the setting.

While most of the methods on this list can work on a Windows 10 PC, you can turn off the Sticky Keys from the Quick Access menu only if you're on Windows 11.

How to turn off Sticky Keys using the Settings app

Besides allowing you to turn off Sticky Keys, the Settings app on Windows 11 provides an option to prevent the Sticky Keys pop-up window from appearing when you press the Shift Key five times.

Right-click on the Start button and choose Settings. Head to the Accessibility tab and select the Keyboard option. Uncheck the toggle next to Sticky Keys and click on the arrow button. Uncheck the Keyboard shortcut for Sticky keys option.

How to turn off Sticky Keys using the Control Panel

You can also use the Control Panel to turn off Sticky Keys and disable the shortcut used to open its pop-up window.

Type control panel into the Windows Search Bar and choose the Control Panel suggestion. Click on Ease of Access. Select the Change how your keyboard works submenu. Uncheck the box adjacent to Turn on Sticky Keys and click on the Set up Sticky Keys option. Click on the Turn on Sticky Keys when SHIFT is pressed five times checkbox to disable the Sticky Keys shortcut. Select Apply and click on OK.

How to turn off Sticky Keys using the Registry Editor

If all the other methods fail, you can use the Registry Editor to disable Sticky Keys.

Type regedit into the Windows Search Bar and select the Registry Editor suggestion. Grant administrator access when prompted. Copy and paste the following address into the Search Bar: Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Control Panel\Accessibility\StickyKeys Double-click on Flags and set its value data to 506. Restart your PC.

Modifying the registry can break your OS if you aren’t careful, so you should only use this method as a last resort. Be sure to double-check the directory before you change the value data of Flags.

Should you permanently disable Sticky Keys?

If you don’t encounter issues holding multiple keys at once, there’s no reason to keep Sticky Keys enabled. Besides Sticky Keys, Windows 11 has plenty of other accessibility features that can be detrimental in certain situations. For example, you'd want to disable Hyper-V if you encounter problems while running other hypervisors. Similarly, the display power savings feature can prolong battery life at the expense of lowering the color quality, while the fast startup facility might cause issues when you enable dual-boot for different operating systems.