Want to use a Bluetooth device with your PC and you're not sure how? Here's how to turn on and use Bluetooth on Windows 11.

Bluetooth is one of the primary wireless technologies we use in our everyday lives. Aside from Wi-Fi and cellular networks, it's probably the most common wireless standard, allowing us to connect devices like wireless headphones to our phones and computers. While many of us are probably already familiar with using Bluetooth, it's possible you're not sure how to turn it on and use it on your Windows 11 PC, so we're to help with that.

If you have a Windows 11 laptop, there's a good chance it already comes with Bluetooth enabled by default, but there's still the matter of actually connecting to the device you want to use with your PC. We'll take a look at the steps necessary to do this via two different methods.

How to turn on Bluetooth in Windows 11 with Quick Settings

One of the new features in Windows 11 is the Quick Settings panel, which gives you fast access to certain features, including turning Bluetooth on or off. In Windows 11 version 22H2, it also gained the ability to connect to Bluetooth devices more easily. Here's what you need to do if you're running the latest version:

Click the Wi-Fi, sound, or battery icons on the system tray of your Windows 11 taskbar to open the Quick Settings panel. You should see the Bluetooth button in the middle. If the button is colored, that means Bluetooth is already on. If it's not colored, click the Bluetooth icon to turn it on. The icon will likely still say "Not Connected" underneath, which is normal. Click the arrow next to the Bluetooth icon. You may not see this arrow if you're running the original Windows 11 release. You'll have to use the Settings app, as explained below. Your PC will search for Bluetooth devices. Make sure the device you want to connect is turned on and in pairing mode. Devices may not be detected if they're connected to another device. Select your Bluetooth device from the list. Your PC will try to connect to the device you selected, and you should see a screen like this when it's done.

You can now use your Bluetooth peripheral with your Windows 11 PC. Devices like mice, keyboards, and headphones should work as intended, without needing additional setup.

How to turn on Bluetooth with the Settings app

If you'd rather use the full Settings app to connect to your Bluetooth devices, you can do it that way, too.

Open the Settings app. Choose Bluetooth & devices from the menu on the left side. Click the toggle next to Bluetooth to switch it On if it isn't already. To add a Bluetooth device, click the + Add device button at the top of the page. Choose Bluetooth in the window that pops up. Your PC will start searching for devices. Make sure your Bluetooth device is turned on and in pairing mode. Choose your device from the list. Click Done once the connection is established. You'll see your connected device at the top of the Settings page.

What is Swift Pair?

As an aside, there's the Swift Pair feature in Windows 11. The steps above show you how to connect a Bluetooth device manually, but if you have Bluetooth enabled, your computer can automatically detect some modern Bluetooth devices. It will show a notification, so you can easily connect to it.

There's an option to disable this feature by going into the Bluetooth & devices section of the Settings app and then choosing Devices. Simply toggle Show notifications to connect using Swift Pair.

And that's about all you need to know to turn on Bluetooth and connect your favorite devices to Windows 11. If you're looking for more help with your PC, check out how to customize Windows 11, where we've compiled a ton of information on all kinds of customization options.