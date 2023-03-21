How to tweak the date and time of a photo on your iPhone or iPad

The latest iPhones, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, are packed with technologies, features, and perks. What many users don't know, though, is that you can tweak the date and time of a photo or video on your iPhone without needing to depend on a third-party application. The process is also identical on new iPads, allowing you to fix a photo's time stamp quickly. This is helpful for those times when you get emailed or text a picture and save it to your iCloud. This situation usually means the photo will be labeled with the time you uploaded it rather than when the moment happened. To fix this, all you need to do is grab an iDevice running iOS/iPadOS 15 or later and follow the steps below.

Launch the Photos app on your iDevice. Navigate to the photo or video you would like tweak. Tap the 3-dot menu in the top right corner. Click Adjust Date & Time. Tweak the date, time, and time zone, as you desire. Tap on Adjust in the top right corner. 3 Images Close

As you can see, tweaking the date and time of a photo is very simple on iOS and iPadOS. This feature is particularly handy for those who tend to receive group photos from their friends hours or days after taking them. It's also useful if you're scanning ancient physical albums and converting them to digital copies. This way, they get to fix the date and time for the sake of memories' accuracy. This way, you get to push them back to their respective years.