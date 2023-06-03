New Apple Watches, including the Apple Watch Ultra, have larger displays when compared to some of their predecessors. Despite that, though, their screens are still relatively tiny, especially if you're attempting to type on the miniature keyboard included in watchOS 9. And while you can use speech-to-text as an alternative to typing on the small display, that's not always convenient for users. Fortunately, you can use your iPhone's keyboard to type in a text field on your Apple Watch. This is handy in cases when your Apple Watch prompts you to input your Apple ID's password or if you're logging into a watchOS app that doesn't automatically log you in through its iOS counterpart. To type on the Apple Watch using your iPhone's keyboard, follow the steps we've listed below.

Typing on watchOS the iOS keyboard

Make sure Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are enabled on both your Apple Watch and iPhone. Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to the Notifications section. Tap on Apple Watch Keyboard, and ensure its toggle is enabled. Click on the text field on your Apple Watch. Bring your iPhone close to the smartwatch and unlock it. Tap the Apple Watch Keyboard notification and start typing. The text will automatically be transferred to the relevant field on watchOS in real-time. Click on the done button when you're done typing.

This handy feature isn't designed for when you're merely replying to a message. After all, it makes much more sense to just type the reply in the Messages app on your iPhone instead of sending it through the smartwatch using the iOS keyboard. Instead, you can use it when you're forced to type something on your Apple Watch, such as the occasional Apple ID password confirmation or when connecting to a Wi-Fi network that iCloud Keychain hasn't yet synced from your iPhone to your Apple Watch.