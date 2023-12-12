So, you just installed Java on your new Mac, only to realize that you don't need it. Or maybe you've used it on macOS Sonoma for a while but have now moved to an alternative. Either way, you may want to uninstall Java on your Mac. While the process may not be as straightforward as deleting a regular app, it's still doable. To help you uninstall Java, we've listed the detailed steps you need to follow below.

What's Java?

Java is one of the many programming languages out there, and it used to be commonly adopted by websites and apps. And while previous macOS versions used to bundle in Java Runtime Environment (JRE) by default, newer OS iterations no longer do. That's because websites in the past used to rely on it primarily, but that's no longer the case due to security concerns. So, if you didn't manually install Java on your Mac, then you likely don't need to uninstall anything. If you have, then there are different methods to uninstall Java, and we've broken them down in the sections that follow.

How to uninstall Java using the macOS installer

Arguably, the simplest way to uninstall Java is by using the official installer.

Locate the Java Runtime Environment installer in the Downloads folder. If you can't find it, you can re-download it from this page. Launch it. macOS will warn you about launching it. Click the Open button to launch it anyway. Click the Remove button in the bottom right corner. You'll be prompted to enter your Mac's password. Do so. You'll be asked if you want it to also remove the Java Cache. Click Yes. The process will now start. Once it concludes, click Close. That's it! Java has been uninstalled from your Mac.

How to uninstall Java using Terminal for Mac

If you're seeking an alternative method, you can uninstall Java on macOS using Terminal:

Launch the Terminal app on your Mac. Paste the following commands: sudo rm -fr /Library/Internet\ Plug-Ins/JavaAppletPlugin.plugin

sudo rm -fr /Library/PreferencePanes/JavaControlPanel.prefPane

sudo rm -fr ~/Library/Application\ Support/Oracle/Java Hit the Return button to run them. You'll be prompted to enter your Mac's Password. Do note that Terminal won't show your password as it's typed, not even asterisks. Java should now be uninstalled.

The bottom line: Pick the method you prefer

As you can see, uninstalling Java on macOS isn't as simple as dragging an app icon to the Trash. Nonetheless, the process is doable and doesn't require advanced technical knowledge. And if you find either of the two methods too complex, you can opt for the other one. Ultimately, both methods should output similar results: uninstall Java and delete its cache from your Mac.