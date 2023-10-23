There are a lot of excellent web browsers you can use in Windows 11, and one of those is Microsoft Edge. Even though Microsoft Edge is powered by the same engine as Google Chrome, and offers plenty of cool features like access to Bing Chat, and even money-saving shopping features, it's also a critical part of Windows itself, powering some components like Widgets, and even Copilot.

But we understand that not everyone might be a fan of using Microsoft Edge. Unfortunately, though, the browser is pre-installed on all new laptops, and all desktops as part of Windows, just like Internet Explorer was. Most people work their way around this by simply downloading a new browser and setting it as default. But if you want to uninstall Microsoft Edge in Windows 11, you can. It's just that you're going to have to dive quite deep and use the registry editor. And even if you do remove it, you risk breaking critical parts of the operating system. If you accept this fate, here's a look at how to uninstall Microsoft Edge.

You will need administrator privileges to uninstall Microsoft Edge in Windows 11.

How to uninstall Microsoft Edge in Windows 11

To get started with removing Microsoft Edge in Windows 11, you're going to have to open the registry editor. Once open, you'll have to use the sidebar to navigate and change a few keys. You can then head into the Windows 11 Settings app and remove Edge like any other app.

Open the Windows 11 Start Menu Search for Registry Editor and pick the top resulting app. In the sidebar, click through to the following paths: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE > SOFTWARE > WOW6432Node>Microsoft>Windows>CurrentVersion>Uninstall>Microsoft Edge Once there. Right-click on No Remove. Choose Modify. In the window that opens, change the Value Data to 0 and then click OK. Close the Registry Editor. Open the Windows 11 Settings app with Windows Key and I. Choose Apps. Choose Installed Apps. Find Microsoft Edge in the list choose the three dots and then Uninstall. If prompted by Windows, choose Yes.

Your PC will remove Microsoft Edge. You'll have to restart. If you restart and Microsoft Edge is installed again, repeat the steps above, then jump into these steps below before restarting your PC.

Prevent Microsoft Edge from reinstalling

Open the Windows 11 Registry Editor. In the sidebar, click through to navigate the following paths: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINES>SOFTWARE>Microsoft. Right-click on the Microsoft folder. Choose New and then Key. Right-click on the Key and rename it to EdgeUpdate. Right-click on EdgeUpdate and choose New and then DWORD (32-bit) Value. Right-click on the new Value you created (It will be named New Value #1) Select Rename and name it DoNotUpdateToEdgeWithChromium. Then, right-click on it choose Modify, and then change Value Data to 1. Press OK. Restart your PC.

You're probably better off switching default browsers

As you can tell, Microsoft doesn't make it easy to remove the Edge web browser in Windows 11. You shouldn't really have to uninstall it anyway, especially if you're already using another browser like Firefox, Chrome, or Opera. The only real reason to remove it would be if you're running extremely low on disk space, or if you're super paranoid about using a Microsoft browser. Even then, you're already using a Microsoft operating system anyway, so giving Edge a try shouldn't be too bad.