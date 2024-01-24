Many users opt to delete files and folders and uninstall apps they're not using on their new Macs to clear storage and simplify lists. While removing these items is generally simple and requires just a click or two, sometimes the process is more complex. One popular example is Python, which certain developers install on macOS Sonoma to run relevant scripts. But, what if you're done with Python and want to remove it from your Mac? Yes, you can uninstall it, and we'll step through exactly how in this guide.

What's Python?

Python is a very popular, cross-platform programming language, and it's supported by macOS. Although previous versions of macOS used to ship with Python installed by default, you may need to manually install Python on your Mac if you've got a newer model. Some newer versions package what's known as a "stub" for Python, which is essentially a placeholder. When you execute this placeholder file, it triggers a full install of Python. This lets you use Pip on macOS and run Python scripts that can assist you with your daily workflows. Additionally, some development platforms require Python installation to function correctly.

Should you remove Python from your Mac?

Assume you were actively relying on Python but have now stopped doing so — should you uninstall Python? The short answer is no. Uninstalling Python may not always be safe, and doing so may require you to reinstall macOS, as parts of the operating system that rely on the existence of that stub could break. Furthermore, leaving Python installed has no downside at all. Its files should occupy no more than 100MB, and it doesn't include an app icon that clutters Launcher's page. So, even if you leave it installed, it won't be in the way. Nevertheless, if you decide to uninstall Python on macOS, you can follow the steps below, at your own risk.

How to uninstall Python on macOS

While we advise you not to uninstall Python, you can do so by following these steps on your Mac:

Launch the Terminal app. Enter "which python3" and hit the Return button. Make note of the version number (displayed after /Versions) in the Terminal, as you will be replacing [version number] with the actual number in the following command. Make note of the entire path as well, as it's one of the folders you need to remove; you will replace [address above] with the actual address, removing /bin/python3. Enter "sudo rm -rf [address above]" and hit Return. In our case, the command is sudo rm -rf /Library/Frameworks/Python.framework/Versions/3.9.6. Do not include /bin/python3.

Python and all its relevant files should now be wiped from your Mac, without causing any irreversible damage to macOS. This will return your Mac to its stock configuration in relation to Python, where a stub is present. Any attempt to invoke the python3 command will prompt the user to install Python again, which you can install as part of Xcode.

You shouldn't uninstall Python

As indicated in our guide, although it's possible to uninstall Python on macOS, you're advised not to. Leaving Python installed will not affect your other workflows in any way. Also as mentioned above, removing it may break the operating system and require you to reinstall a fresh copy of it. Therefore, it's better to just leave Python installed.