If you forgot the password to your favorite Windows laptop or desktop PC and want to get back into your precious files and memories, you're not locked out forever. Windows 11 makes it easy to unlock your computer without a password. If you use your Microsoft account, you can reset the password to your PC using the on-screen prompts on the lock screen. Or, if you're using a local account, you can reset it using the password hints. Otherwise, there is a workaround using the Command Prompt and Windows Recovery Environment. We take a look at all your options right here.

How to unlock a computer without a Microsoft account password from the lock screen

Most Windows users are using a Microsoft account on Windows 11 and 10. If this is the case, and you forgot your PIN, password, or other login information, then you don't have to worry. Your Microsoft account will let you reset the password.

On the sign-in screen for your account, choose I forgot my password. If you're using a PIN, choose I forgot my PIN. Follow the prompts on your screen to confirm your identity with your Microsoft account.

Once you confirm your identity, you'll be able to reset your password and regain access to your PC. You'll then be prompted to set up a new PIN or password.

How to unlock a computer without a local password from the lock screen

If you set up your PC using a local account on Windows 11, you can reset the password through the password hints and prompts you used when you first set up your PC. Here's what to do:

Click the Reset Password link under the login screen. Fill out the prompts on the screen.

Once you fill out the prompts, you'll be prompted to set a new password. Make sure it's memorable but not easily predictable.

How to unlock a computer without the password in the Windows Recovery Environment

Thanks to a weird quirk on Windows, you can use the Accessibility feature on Windows and change it to Command Prompt on the lock screen to force a password reset. It's a pretty technical process, but we have you covered.

This method should not be used for nefarious reasons. It's only for when you don't have access to another computer, and it only works if you're not using a Microsoft account. We're not responsible for any legal issues, troubles, or damage to a PC.

On the lock screen, click on the account you can't access. Hold down the Shift key, click the power button, and choose Restart. Keep holding the Shift key until you're booted into the Troubleshoot screen. Choose Troubleshoot and then Advanced Options and Command Prompt. Determine the Windows directory; usually, it's C or D. Try the commands C or D to check and then press Enter. Once you determine the directory and have it selected, type C:dir or D:dir and press Enter. Type cd windows and press Enter. You'll have to hit Enter after every command line. Type cd system32. Type out ren utilman.exe utilman1.exe. Type ren cmd.exe utilman.exe. Exit the Command Prompt. Restart Windows, and choose the Accessibility icon to open Command Prompt. Type the command: control userpasswords2 and press Enter. Choose the account you want to reset the password on and choose Reset password. Enter your new password, or leave it blank to remove the password. Click OK. Close the Command Prompt, restart, and enter the password you entered. Go back to the Windows 11 Settings app, choose Accounts > Sign-in options, and reset the password. Sign out of your PC by holding the Shift key and restarting your PC. Choose Troubleshoot > Advanced Options > Command Prompt. Get back into the directory as you did earlier. Type cd windows Type cd system32 Type out ren utilman.exe cmd.exe. Type out ren utilman1.exe utilman.exe.

Once you complete the steps above, you'll see that your computer is back to how you left it.

A warning about other options

These are all the major ways you can unlock a computer without a password in Windows 11. If none of these three methods work, you might be tempted to try a third-party program that you might have come across through a Google search. Indeed, there are plenty of these options on the internet, and some of these work, but we suggest staying away from these programs because they could contain hidden malware that can damage your computer. You're probably better off resetting your PC entirely than using programs that can unlock your computer.