How to update iOS and iPadOS with your Mac

Software updates can have a significant impact on your device, from adding vibrant new features to bringing critical security fixes. While older iPhone, iPod, and iPad software updates required a computer to be installed, many updates can now be applied over the air. That means all you need is your device to start the process automatically. However, it can be useful to install an update on another device. In some cases, it may be absolutely necessary. Luckily, you can use a Mac computer or laptop to update your iPhone or iPad to the latest version of iOS 17 or iPadOS 17.

iOS 17's app library

Software updates, especially yearly upgrades, can come with extremely large file sizes. For example, the upgrade to iOS 17 has a file size of between 5 and 6GB. If you're using a base-model device with 64GB or 128GB of storage, you simply might not have the space to download the upgrade file if you have a lot of apps or data. However, since upgrade files are downloaded and subsequently deleted after the update is applied, it's not necessary to have them on-device.

To get around storage issues, you can download the update to your Mac — which probably has more available storage space — and install it to your iOS or iPadOS device via a cable. This might also be preferred if your Mac has an Ethernet connection, as you can download the update quicker than over a wireless network.

What you need to know before getting started

There are a few qualifications to updating your iOS or iPadOS device with a Mac. The computer in question must be running macOS Catalina or later, which was released in October 2019. Older Macs with earlier versions of macOS or Mac OS X may be able to update your device, but only in iTunes.

Before you update, you should back up your iOS or iPadOS device because there is always a risk of data loss when applying updates. Finally, make sure that your computer isn't using your phone's personal hotspot for a connection, as that'll will be terminated when your device restarts.

Connecting your iOS or iPadOS device to your Mac

Before you can install an update to your iOS or iPadOS device via your Mac, you need to get the devices connected. To do so, follow the steps below.

Connect your iOS or iPadOS device to your Mac via a cable. The cable must be capable of data transfer. Follow the on-screen prompts on your Mac to allow your iPhone to connect. Click the Trust or Allow buttons as they appear. Follow the same steps on your iOS or iPadOS device. Press the Trust button as it appears, and enter your password or passcode. Open the Finder app on your Mac and locate your device under the Locations tab.

Now that your iOS or iPadOS device is connected, you can use your Mac to install the latest software update or upgrade available.

Open the Finder app on your Mac and locate your iOS or iPadOS device under the Locations tab. Click the Check for update button under the Software header. Choose either Download and install or Download only. The latter option won't install the update immediately and will save the installation file for a later time. Click the Next and Agree buttons that appear to learn more about the update and agree to the terms. 2 Images Close Enter the password on your iOS or iPadOS device. Then click Continue on your Mac. Your update will download and install automatically. It's important to keep your device connected and keep your Mac connected to a network. You can track the update's progress at the bottom of the screen.

Since it can be a hassle to use your Mac to update your iOS or iPadOS device, it isn't a solution for every update. However, if you are low on storage space or need a quick download, your great Mac can be a big help. For the times when you want to prioritize convenience, your device can always download and install over-the-air updates, too.