The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are among the best wireless earbuds currently on the market. The flagship earbuds feature a lightweight and comfortable design, offer impressive audio output, and include all the premium features you'd expect to see on a pair of earbuds that cost over $200. You get top-notch active noise cancelation (ANC), a transparency mode, wireless charging, 24-bit audio support, and seamless integration with the Galaxy ecosystem. The best part is that Samsung keeps rolling out new features and improvements for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with regular software updates.

If you've just bought the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and are trying to figure out how to install the latest software release on the earbuds, you've come to the right place. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to install the latest software update on your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Installing software updates on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is straightforward. All you need is the Galaxy Wearable app on your device. The app is already installed on Galaxy smartphones and tablets, and you can get it on non-Samsung devices by following the Play Store link below.

Add your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to the Galaxy Wearable app on your device. Before you proceed, you must place the earbuds in the charging case and leave the lid open while installing the update. Ensure your earbuds have at least 60% battery to avoid any issues during installation. Now that you're ready let's get started.

Select Earbuds settings in the Galaxy Wearable app to access all your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro settings. On the following page, select Earbuds software update. 2 Images Close The app will check Samsung's servers for updates. If an update is available, you'll see an Update button. Tap the button to install the update. If your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is already on the latest firmware release, the app will show a Your software is up to date prompt when you tap the Download and install button. 2 Images Close

If you want to avoid the hassle of manually installing the update every time, you can also configure the Galaxy Wearable app to install updates automatically. Simply select the Auto update option on the Earbuds software update page and select either the Using Wi-Fi only or the Using Wi-Fi or mobile data options on the following pop-up to set up automatic updates.

You now know how to install the software updates on your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. It's also worth mentioning that you can also install firmware updates on your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro using the Galaxy Buds app for PCs. You can download the app from the Microsoft store and follow the aforementioned steps to install the update.

