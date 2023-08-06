How to upgrade the RAM in the Dell Latitude 5440

The Dell Latitude 5440 is an excellent business laptop. It's also pretty configurable, both at purchase and after. You can add up to 64GB RAM, making it a powerful laptop for everyday tasks like web browsing. But if you don't want to pay extra for that added RAM when buying your laptop through Dell, you can add your own after purchase. Unlike on some of the other best Dell laptops, the RAM, SSD, and battery are not soldered down to the motherboard here, so you have complete control. You can upgrade RAM in a few simple steps by following the guide below.

What you'll need

In order to upgrade the RAM in the Dell Latitude 5440, you're going to need a few supplies first. Of course, you're going to need RAM sticks. The Dell Latitude 5540 has two SODIMM slots. Models with the Intel U-series processors use DDR4 RAM, and models with the Intel P-series processors use DDR5 RAM. Be careful of which RAM type you're buying, as DDR5 RAM doesn't work with DDR4 slots, and vice versa. Dual channel is supported, but you should still buy two matching sticks to get the most performance.

You'll also need a Phillips head screwdriver to remove the bottom cover and a pry tool to remove the cover from the bottom. It's optional, but we also suggest using an anti-static wrist strap so you don't damage your laptop.

Before working on your laptop

Dell suggests putting your laptop into Service Mode before you begin working on it. This will disable the battery without physically unplugging it from the motherboard, making repairs safer. You can do this by going into the BIOS.

Turn off your computer and disconnect it from power. Disconnect any attached peripherals like printers or keyboards and mice. Power on your computer and hold down the B key on the keyboard for three seconds. Press any key to continue. The computer will omit a beeping noise, enter service mode, and shut down. If your computer can't go into service mode, head over to step 5 in the next section. If your computer has a SIM card slot, remove the SIM and the slot itself.

How to upgrade the RAM in the Dell Latitude 5440

Turn off your laptop. Turn the laptop over, with turn it around, so the hinge faces away from you. Remove the eight Phillips head screws at the bottom of the laptop. There are three on the rear, two on the bottom, and three in the middle. Source: Dell Insert your pry tool at the back of the laptop near the hinge, and slowly lift the bottom cover. Unplug the battery from the motherboard (if you weren't able to disable it in service mode). If you're using one, attach your anti-static wrist strap to the side of the laptop. The SODIMM RAM slots will be in the middle of the laptop. Take your fingers and spread apart the securing clips on the RAM slot to make the memory module pop up. Slide the RAM out from the slot by pushing it forward. Source: Dell Take your new RAM and align it with the tab on the module slot. Slide it into place at an angle, and then press it down until it clicks. Source: Dell If removed, plug the cable for the battery back into the motherboard. If you used one, remove the anti-static wrist strap. Replace the back cover. Screw the eight screws on the back cover into place. Plug your PC into a power outlet. Power back on your laptop, and the computer will exit service mode.

Following all these steps, you've successfully replaced the RAM in your Dell Latitude 5440. When multitasking and running more than one app at once, your laptop should not feel a bit faster and more responsive.