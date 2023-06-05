Out of the box, the 2023 Dell XPS 17 is already a very powerful laptop. It comes with 13th-generation Intel Core H-series processors with up to 14 cores and 20 threads, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, and it can even be configured with up to a whopping 64GB of RAM. You can't really ask for much more, but the thing with laptops like this is that those high-end configurations get pretty expensive. What if you don't want to spend over $3,000 to get 64GB of RAM right now? Thankfully, you can upgrade the RAM in the Dell XPS 17 (2023) later.

Indeed, buying a lower RAM configuration out of the box can save you quite a bit of money, and Dell gives you the option to upgrade it yourself later on when money is a less of a concern. Plus, there's a good chance you can find cheaper RAM on your own compared to buying it from Dell. So here's what you need to do to upgrade it.

What you'll need

Upgrading the RAM on the Dell XPS 17 requires a few tools, starting with the RAM itself. You'll need one or two SODIMM modules to install inside the XPS 17, but we always recommend buying a two-pack. RAM can be finicky, so you need the two modules ot have the exact same speeds and specs, and preferably, even the same brand. Crucial is a reliable RAM manufacturer that makes kits of DDR5 RAM at 4800MHz speeds, the same that comes inside the XPS 17. You can check out the different sizes below.

Other tools you need include a Torx T5 screwdriver and plastic prying tool to open the base of the laptop, as well as an anti-static wrist strap. This one is useful to help prevent damage to the laptop due to electrostatic discharges from your skin. The iFixit Essential Electronics Kit includes both the Torx T5 and plastic prying tool, as well as a few other tools that might come in handy for operations like this in the future.

Replacing the RAM in the Dell XPS 17

Once you have all the tools you need, you can get started replacing the RAM in the Dell XPS 17. Here's how:

Turn off the computer completely and unplug any power cables and accessories. Close the laptop and flip it over with the hinge facing away from you. Using the Torx T5 screwdriver, remove the eight screws holding the base in place. Source: Dell Use the plastic prying to detach the base cover from the laptop, starting from the bottom corners. Source: Dell Lift the bottom cover from the laptop. Disconnect the battery cable from the motherboard. The battery is in the bottom half of the laptop, and the cable is near the top right corner of the battery. Source: Dell Open the lid of the laptop and press and hold the power button on the laptop to drain any leftover power. The RAM modules are in the center of the laptop under a black mylar flap. To remove the existing module, carefully pull apart the metal brackets holding it in place until the module springs up. Source: Dell Slide the module out of the socket. Insert the new RAM module into the socket at a slight angle. Be careful to align the notch on the module with the notch inside the socket. Source: Dell Once it's fully inserted, gently press the RAM module down until it's locked in with the metal brackets. Source: Dell Repeat steps 9 through 12 for the second RAM module. With the new RAM installed, you can now reconnect the battery cable before closing the laptop. Re-attach the base cover in the original position and lock it in with the eight Torx screws.

And that's it! Your Dell XPS 17 (2023) now has more RAM, depending on the modules you bought. You can go as high as 128GB if you can find a kit of two 64GB modules. Most go up to 64GB in total, which is still far more than most people will need.

Upgradeability is a big focus of the XPS 17, but if you want a different kind of laptop, or something more portable, there are many other Dell laptops that may be more suited for you. Otherwise, you can buy the Dell XPS 17 below, if you haven't yet.