HP’s EliteBook line of business laptops is well regarded by technicians for its laptops' stellar serviceability. This is important for businesses running them at scale because it can save time and money when issues arise and parts need replacing. The ability to swap out and upgrade a laptop’s RAM is great because it means that you might not need to shell out for a new machine when yours starts to slow down under workloads with increasing intensity.

Many companies are opting to limit serviceability for whatever reason, including soldering memory to the motherboard to make replacement impossible. This includes some of the best notebooks that you can buy in 2023. Thankfully, HP has stuck to its guns and given owners and technicians the freedom to swap out many components inside its brilliant machines. Here’s how to upgrade the RAM inside the HP EliteBook 1040 G10.

What you’ll need

To upgrade the memory in most machines, you’ll need a screwdriver and, in the case of most laptops, a spudger or prying tool to remove the plastics. For the HP EliteBook 1040 G10, you’ll need a Phillips screwdriver, a spudger or prying tool, and a clear workspace. Ideally, you would also have either an anti-static wrist strap or an anti-static work mat. However, this isn’t absolutely crucial — it just reduces the chances of damaging your laptop or memory modules by preventing electrostatic discharge.

You’ll also need some compatible RAM modules. The HP EliteBook 1040 G10 comes with DDR5 SO-DIMM models. Specifically, the laptop ships with DDR5 modules capable of up to 4800MT/s or 4800MHz. If you’re adding a module, you’re best buying modules of the same maximum speed. However, where possible, I’d recommend buying a pair of identical matching modules for the best performance and reliability. You can usually find kits of two or four to ensure a matching set.

Upgrading the RAM in the HP EliteBook 840 G10

You’re all set to start upgrading the RAM in your notebook. Here’s how to do just that:

Make sure your laptop is powered off. Unplug any devices and ensure there aren’t any LEDs on. Flip it over onto its lid with the bottom base facing the ceiling. Use a Philips screwdriver to remove the five screws on the base cover. Source: HP Use your spudger or prying tool to remove the base. Start up at the top between the hinges where there’s a gap for the cooling outlet. Source: HP Remove the base from the machine and set it aside. Before removing anything internally, disconnect the battery from the motherboard. This is done by disconnecting the cable coming out of the top of the battery. Remove the memory shield found in the middle of the motherboard. Source: HP If you need to remove a memory module for your particular upgrade, pull the metal clips away from the module. This should release the stick, and it should be angled up toward you. You can then safely pull the stick out. Source: HP To install any new modules, slide them in at the same kind of angle as the module you just removed. Make sure that the notch in the stick matches up with the one in the slot. Then you push it down towards the motherboard, and it will clip into place. Source: HP Repeat steps 7 and 8 with any additional memory modules you wish to add or swap out. Once your new modules are in place, replace the memory shield that you removed in step 6. Re-connect the battery to the motherboard via the same cable you disconnected in step 5. Replace the base cover and secure the five screws that you removed in step 2.

There you have it. You have upgraded the RAM in your HP EliteBook 1040 G10. All that’s left to do is flip the machine back over and power it on to check that everything is working. As long as you followed this guide, the laptop should load up and you can start making use of the additional RAM. To check the RAM capacity in Windows 10, right-click the Start menu flag, click System, and you should see your machine’s capacity.

It's a solid machine with some great performance that offers a good servicing experience.