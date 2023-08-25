For the vast majority of users, upgrading your NAS with better storage is definitely a priority. However, after a certain point, you'll also want to upgrade your NAS's RAM to keep it balanced and to avoid a memory bottleneck, where your NAS needs more RAM, but there just isn't any available. Thankfully, the typical NAS isn't any different from a PC, and the process of upgrading the RAM inside a NAS is very simple. You'll definitely want enough RAM if you want your NAS to be on par with the best you can buy.

What to know before upgrading your RAM

Before you start, it's important that you have RAM that you know will work with your NAS, which means you'll have to research your NAS to confirm. While most use SODIMM RAM, which is also used in laptops, some, especially those made from off-the-shelf desktop components, will use DIMMs. You can follow our guide on how to install RAM on a desktop motherboard if your NAS uses DIMMs rather than SODIMMs. Otherwise, you can follow the steps below.

How to upgrade your NAS's RAM

Turn your NAS off, unplug it from all sources, and open it up. Locate the RAM. It'll look different depending on your NAS model, but the photo below shows one example. Source: Dell Pull the latches on both sides to release the RAM, which you can pull out once it's sticking out at an upward angle (at around 45 degrees). Take your new RAM and insert it into the RAM slot at the same angle (around 45 degrees). Press the RAM down until you hear it click into the latches. The RAM should now be successfully installed.

Final thoughts

While installing RAM is pretty easy, it's also important to make sure you're doing a worthwhile upgrade. Most importantly, if you have multiple RAM slots, you should either fill up half or all of them to take advantage of multi-channel memory. With multiple sticks of RAM installed correctly, you can achieve better memory bandwidth and, thus, better performance.