The Razer Blade 14 (2023) stands above most gaming laptops thanks to its powerful hardware. In addition to the blazing fast AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, it comes with a premium QHD+ 240Hz display to provide a well-rounded gaming experience.

On top of that, it even allows you to swap out its RAM modules, a feature that was missing on past iterations of the laptop. While the stock 5600MHz DDR5 memory isn’t bad for most users, it’s a good idea to upgrade the RAM if you want higher memory capacity and better read and write speeds. Here’s a guide detailing the procedure to upgrade the memory in the Razer Blade 14.

What you’ll need

To upgrade your laptop's RAM, you'll need a couple tools. First, make sure you have a T5 Torx screwdriver; a spudger tool is also helpful when you try to disconnect the battery on the Razer Blade 14. You should also consider buying an anti-static wristband to safeguard the laptop’s fragile internals from electrostatic discharge.

Of course, you’ll need a DDR5 laptop RAM kit that is compatible with the Razer Blade 14. For maximum performance, you’d want to upgrade to 64GB of memory using 2x 32GB DDR5 SODIMM sticks. We have a recommendation below.

How to replace the RAM on the Razer Blade 14 (2023)

Once you’ve acquired the tools and the SODIMM modules, it’s time to open your laptop and upgrade its RAM.

Switch off your Razer Blade 14 and unplug its AC power adapter. Disconnect all the peripherals connected to its USB ports and flip the laptop so that the bottom panel faces up. Loosen the eight T5 screws securing the back cover in place using a T5 Torx screwdriver. Gently lift the back cover of the laptop. Be sure not to pull too hard or you may end up damaging the back cover or its mounting clips. Remove the plastic sticker on the battery cable, and using a spudger tool, disconnect the battery cable from the motherboard to avoid damaging the laptop’s motherboard when you replace the RAM sticks. Gently remove the black mylar sheet next to the M.2 SSD slot to access the RAM sticks. Press the retention brackets of the RAM slots until the existing memory sticks spring out from their slot. Keeping the new RAM sticks at a 45-degree angle, insert them into the RAM slots and push them down until they clip into place. Place the mylar film you removed earlier over the RAM and reconnect the battery cable to the motherboard. Reattach the bottom cover and secure it using the eight T5 screws you removed earlier.

Final thoughts

Opening the Razer Blade 14 may seem like a difficult and risky task, but it’s worth the extra work because better memory sticks can give a major boost to the performance of this premium laptop.

If you haven’t purchased the Razer Blade 14 (2023) already, be sure to check out the laptop from the link below. You can also look into our guide on upgrading the M.2 SSD of the Razer Blade 14 if you wish to increase the laptop's storage capacity.