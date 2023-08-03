Razer makes some of the best and most powerful gaming laptops you can get on the market, and the Razer Blade 16 is the perfect example. However, hardcore gamers are always looking for ways to get more power to run the latest games and for better overall performance. You might be tempted to buy a new laptop at some point, but if you want more performance, you can start by adding more RAM under the hood of the Blade 16. Yes, some may feel intimidated by the idea of popping open the back of their laptops, thinking that they might damage their precious PC, but upgrading the RAM on your device isn’t as complicated as you might think.

Luckily for us, Razer is one of the companies that still gives its users a chance to upgrade RAM in some of their gaming laptops, which is excellent considering that more companies now choose to solder RAM to the motherboard. And the best part is that upgrading RAM on your Razer Blade 16 is fairly simple, as you will only need a couple of tools and a new memory to boost your laptop’s performance. So, stick around while we walk you through this process that won’t take up too much of your time.

What you’ll need

First, you must understand that the company’s warranty policy won’t cover damage caused by upgrading or modifying your Razer Blade 16, so you have to be 100% sure you want to go through with this experience. That being said, you will need to verify your laptop’s full technical specifications that will list the supported upgrades for your Razer Blade 16, which will also help you get the right memory for your upgrade.

The best place to perform this upgrade is on a clean, flat, hard-working surface, and avoid any fabric or materials that can generate static electricity. You should also ground yourself by touching any metal object that’s directly touching the floor or wearing iFixit’s Anti-Static Wrist Strap, which will protect your electronics from accidental electrostatic discharges that might cause some damage during repairs.

Once you've got that covered, you will also need to have a Torx T5 screwdriver and compatible memory modules for the Razer Blade 16, which translates to a pair of SODIMM DDR5-5600MHz modules. Once you have that ready, you can place your laptop in the working space and get to it.

Opening the Razer Blade 16

So now we get to the exciting part, as we are ready to upgrade your battle station’s memory modules. Here’s how:

You need to make sure your laptop is off and unplug your power adapter and any other cables or accessories you have connected to your device. Source: Razer

Close your laptop and flip it over a flat surface. Use your T5 screwdriver to remove the screws holding the metal plate, but be careful not to apply excessive force when performing this task. And remember that Razer doesn’t recommend you use an electric screwdriver. After removing the screws, you will be able to pry the bottom plate with your fingers until it clicks off. Once your laptop is open, you need to locate the memory modules under a ribbon tape, as these are the ones you’re going to remove. Source: Razer You will then carefully lift the tape holding the ribbon tape down and remove it to access the RAM slots. Pull apart the two metal brackets on the sides of each RAM module until you see it pop out. Source: Razer Slide the memory stick out of the slot. Once that’s done, you can install the new RAM modules by inserting them at an angle until you hear them click in place. Make sure the notches in the RAM stick and the slot align. Repeat the process for the other slot if you're upgrading both. You will then have to re-attach the ribbon tape you disconnected earlier to continue to the next step. You can now put the metal plate back on your laptop and put the screws back in place. Once you’re done with this process, you have to boot your Razer Blade 16 and go to the Settings app and choose Windows Update > Check for updates to check for any new software updates available. Download and install these upgrades, and you’re good to go. Source: Razer

Finally, to make sure your installation is complete, you should also go to the Settings app and check System > About to confirm that the correct amount of RAM is showing. Source: Razer

Final thoughts

Yes, you should feel proud of yourself as you have successfully added more horsepower to your Razer Blade 16. Remember that this laptop will support up to 64GB RAM, so ensure you get the right memory modules before opening your laptop.

