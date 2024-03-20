Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12), refreshed for 2024, is one of the best business laptops you can buy today. Lenovo has refined this PC to the point that there really aren't any flaws aside from the expensive pricing, and it continues to provide a secure and nimble system for professionals on the move. From the factory, you can choose from 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB drives in the M.2 2280 form factor, all with Opal support for better security.

As mentioned, the X1 Carbon (Gen 12) doesn't come cheap, and one way to lower the initial cost of the laptop is to select an SSD with smaller capacity at checkout and upgrade yourself later down the line. No matter your reasons, the SSD upgrade process is fairly straightforward, and this guide aims to deliver a step-by-step walkthrough for a successful upgrade.

What you'll need

To upgrade the SSD in your ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12), you'll need at least a replacement SSD and a PC toolkit with the proper screwdriver and pry tool. Because the X1 Carbon has just one M.2 slot inside, you might also want to consider an external SSD enclosure for cloning. More on that below.

I recommend checking out the Samsung 990 Pro, as it's one of the best M.2 SSDs available right now for systems supporting PCIe 4.0. It supports Opal encryption (as well as a few other methods), it's fast, and its one-sided design allows it to easily fit into laptops. A 1TB model usually costs about $120, climbing to about $170 for 2TB and about $320 for 4TB.

As for other hardware, I recommend a toolkit with proper pry tools; this will help prevent damage to your laptop, and you'll also have a bunch of other tools for fixing electronics around the house. I've also listed an affordable external SSD enclosure for those who'd like to clone their data to the new SSD before swapping drives.

How to back up and prepare your data

Cloning options and Windows installation

Because the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) has just one M.2 slot for SSD storage, you will have to decide before switching drives how you want to handle your data. If the laptop is new and you haven't really used it much, you could probably offload any important files to an external SSD or cloud storage and go ahead with swapping out the SSD.

Backing up data externally means that you can reinstall Windows 11 after the SSD swap and move your important files back onto the PC. We have a guide on how to install Windows 11 on a PC, but do note that you should read through the entire guide before beginning the process. There are some steps to take before the SSD upgrade happens.

If your current SSD is too loaded to comfortably back everything up to cloud storage or an external drive, cloning is the next best thing. It's a more involved process, but it brings everything from your old SSD over to the new drive. You won't really notice a difference in settings, driversm files, and even apps if you clone drives, and you'll be able to swap drives without problems once the cloning process is complete.

We have another separate guide that will walk you through the cloning process should you want to go this route. And if you do, that external SSD enclosure listed above will make it all happen.

How to upgrade the SSD in your ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12)

Your data is safe, or maybe you have a cloned drive standing by to go into the X1 Carbon (Gen 12). It's now time for the fun part. Clear out a well-lit workspace, power off your laptop, and disconnect any and all accessories or cables. The screws on the bottom panel are captive, but you might want to set aside a small receptacle for the M.2 SSD screw inside the laptop.

Unscrew the 4 fasteners on the bottom panel of the laptop using a Phillips-head screwdriver. Pry up the bottom panel using a pry tool. Make sure it's plastic to prevent damaging the laptop. Start at the back of the laptop near the hinge and work your way around the edges. Unscrew both fasteners holding the copper shield in place. Pull the copper shield away from the SSD. DO NOT pull the SSD with the shield; the SSD must be removed from its M.2 slot at about a 20-degree angle (or less). Slide the SSD out of the M.2 slot at about a 20-degree angle. DO NOT lift straight up. Slide the new SSD into place at the same 20-degree angle. The drive is keyed and will only fit one way. Replace the SSD cover. Screw in the two fasteners that hold the SSD and cover in place. Replace the bottom panel of the laptop; slot the teeth along the front first, then apply pressure around the edges. Screw in the 4 fasteners on the bottom panel.

That's it! You can now power on your ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12). If you opted to reinstall Windows 11, go ahead now with the process. You're free to move your data back to the PC when it is finished installing. If, instead, you opted to clone your SSD, you should be able to power on the high-end laptop and continue using it just where you left off.