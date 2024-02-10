How to upgrade the SSD in Lenovo's ThinkPad Z16 (Gen 2)

Lenovo's ThinkPad Z16 (Gen 2), along with its smaller Z13 sibling, launched in 2023 and have been going strong as solid options for ThinkPad fans who want a more futuristic design and AMD Ryzen performance. The laptops feature a slim aluminum body that helps set them apart from other more traditional ThinkPads.

In my ThinkPad Z16 (Gen 2) review, I remarked, "The laptop is put together well. The lines come together nicely, and the chassis is solid enough that it doesn't creak when twisted. In fact, it doesn't really twist at all." The downside to the slim design is that RAM can't be upgraded in the Z16 or Z13. It's soldered to the main board, but you can get up to 64GB from the factory.

On the other hand, Lenovo has made the M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD accessible, allowing you to upgrade your laptop's storage after purchase. Lenovo offers 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities from the factory, with read speeds hitting 6,991MB/s and write speeds 5,628MB/s in my testing. These are respectable results, especially for a modern business laptop, but you might want a larger capacity. You might also want to save some money at the time of purchase, opting for the smallest capacity only to upgrade yourself when it's in your hands.

In this guide I'll walk you through the process of upgrading the ThinkPad Z16 (Gen 2)'s SSD, as well as lay out the tools and hardware you'll need for a successful upgrade.

What you'll need

To upgrade the SSD in your ThinkPad Z16 (Gen 2), you'll need, at minimum, a small Phillips-head screwdriver, plastic pry tool, and replacement SSD. And because the Z16 (Gen 2) has just the one M.2 slot, those who want to clone the factory SSD's data to the new SSD should look into an external SSD enclosure.

Looking at the best M.2 SSDs available today, Samsung's 990 Pro should be a great fit in your Z16 (Gen 2). In our Samsung 990 Pro review, we called it "the pinnacle of Gen 4 SSD performance," which is exactly what the Z16 supports. It comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, with prices starting at about $110. Samsung optionally bundles the 990 Pro with a heatsink, but it's for desktop use only. Unless you're frequently dealing with huge file sizes and sustained heavy load, the 990 Pro shouldn't cause thermal issues in your laptop.

The iFixit Essential toolkit has everything you need to get the job done, and you might want to consider picking up an anti-static wristband. Static electricity can cause damage to internal parts, and anyone in a cold, dry climate knows how common it can be.

How to back up and prepare your data

Windows installation and cloning information

The ThinkPad Z16 (Gen 2) has just one M.2 slot for an SSD, meaning your upgrade options are a bit more restricted than in a laptop with multiple slots.

Those who have just received the laptop without really adding any personal data can swap the SSDs and perform a fresh install of Windows 11. Even if you have some data on the factory SSD, you can always back it up in cloud storage or on a reliable external SSD and move it back to the new internal Z16 SSD after the upgrade.

Close

We have a guide on how to install Windows 11 on a new PC to help get you through the process. It's important to note that there are some steps required before the SSD upgrade can take place, so be sure to read through the separate guide before going that route.

If you've been using the ThinkPad Z16 (Gen 2) for awhile and want to swap storage while keeping essentially the exact same setup, cloning the factory SSD should be the right choice. Because there's just one M.2 slot inside the laptop, an external SSD enclosure is required. The new SSD goes into the enclosure, you plug the setup into your laptop via USB-C, and you perform the cloning process. This makes a perfect clone of data, apps, drivers, and even Windows settings on the new SSD; all that's left is to swap out the drives and continue using your laptop as normal. Check out our guide on how to clone an SSD for a full explanation and step-by-step instructions.

How to upgrade the SSD in Lenovo's ThinkPad Z16 (Gen 2)

With data backed up or cloned to the replacement SSD, it's now time to get into the actual SSD upgrade. Power off your laptop, disconnect any cables and dongles, and make some room in a well-lit space. The screws on the bottom panel are captive and will remain in place when loosened, but you might still want to keep a small receptacle nearby to catch any small parts (like the screws that holds the M.2 SSD in place).

Unscrew the 5 fasteners on the laptop's bottom panel using a Phillips-head screwdriver. Pry the bottom panel away from the rest of the chassis using a plastic pry tool. Start at the back along the hinges; the front has angled clasps that will break if forced apart first. Unscrew the two fasteners holding the copper SSD cover in place. Remove the old SSD by pulling it out of the M.2 slot at about a 20-degree angle. Do not lift straight up. Insert the new SSD into the M.2 slot at the same angle. It is keyed and will only fit properly one way. Screw in the two fasteners that hold the copper SSD cover in place. Replace the bottom panel, starting along the front to ensure the angled clasps are in place. Apply even pressure to clip the bottom panel into place on all sides. Screw in the 5 fasteners on the bottom panel.

That's the whole process! You're now free to power on your ThinkPad Z16 (Gen 2). Those who chose to perform a fresh Windows install can go ahead with finishing up the process now. Once Windows is good to go, you can move any data you saved elsewhere back to the laptop. And if you cloned drives before the upgrade, everything on your high-end laptop should look the same (albeit with some added storage space).

Be sure to check out our collection of the best upgradeable laptops to see options with even more accessible internal hardware.