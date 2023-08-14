When you buy a great new laptop, it is understandable that you might eventually want to upgrade the storage later on your own. You might be running out of space on your SSD, or you might want to replace the SSD altogether when recycling or selling your laptop. Well, you can easily upgrade the storage on some of the best HP laptops, especially the HP EliteBook 1040 G10. RAM, the SSD, and even the Wi-Fi card are not soldered to the motherboard on this laptop. All it takes is a few steps, a few tools, and lots of patience in opening up your computer.

What you'll need

Before you even think about working inside and opening your HP EliteBook 1040 G10, you're going to need a few tools and supplies first. The HP EliteBook 1040 G10 uses an M.2 2280 SSD, so you'll have to make sure that you purchased one. You're also going to need a Phillips head screwdriver to get into the bottom of the laptop. And, while it's optional, it's a good idea to consider an anti-static wrist strap, to protect your laptop from damage that might be caused by static electricity. Of course, you're going to need a pry-rool to remove the bottom cover, too. And, finally, a spare USB drive to back up your files, and another spare USB drive to create a Windows 11 installer.

Hot to upgrade the storage on the HP EliteBook 1040 G10

With your supplies gathered, it's time to upgrade the storage on the HP EliteBook 1040 G10. You're going to have to turn your laptop off, remove the bottom cover, and work inside your laptop.

Turn off your laptop and turn it around, so the hinge faces away from you. Disconnect the laptop from power. Disconnect all accessories, like USB drives, or dongles. Loosen the five Phillips head screws at the bottom of the computer. There are three on the top, and one on the left, and one on the right. Source: HP Insert your pry tool near the hinge and slowly lift the cover, making your way around the laptop. Once the lid is off, attach your anti-static wrist strap to the casing to properly ground yourself. Avoid touching the thermal paste or pad that's on top of the Wi-FI module. Look to the right side of the laptop, and remove the solid-state-drive shield. Source: HP Remove the Phillips head screw that secures the drive in the computer. Pull the drive forward from the socket. Insert your new drive into place, making sure you line it up with the socket, and then screw it into place. Put the solid-state-drive bracket back into place. Remove your anti-static wrist strap. Replace the cover, and replace the five screws.

Once you replace the back cover, plug your laptop back into power, and follow the steps in our Windows 11 installation guide. You're going to need to reinstall Windows on your laptop, and then restore your files and apps.