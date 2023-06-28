Business laptops are known for many things, but one of the most important is their serviceability and upgradability. Businesses want laptops to last as long as possible with lower costs, so being able to upgrade specific parts of a laptop without buying a whole new one is a big deal. The HP EliteBook 840 G10 is no exception, and it's a great example of a laptop that, despite being compact, gives you room for upgrades down the line, with both the RAM and storage being upgradeable.

Upgrading your storage can be pretty important because it's hard to predict how much space you're going to need for your file during the entire life of the laptop. You may end up downloading a lot of files that take up space, and you simply need more. If you find yourself in need of more storage space in the HP EliteBook 840 G10, we're here to show you how to upgrade it yourself.

What you'll need

Upgrading the storage on the HP EliteBook 840 G10 isn't overly complicated, but it does require some equipment and preparation if you're interested in doing it. First, you need the tools to open the laptop. You'll need a Philips screwdriver and a non-conductive prying tool to open the laptop. Philips screwdrivers are pretty common, but the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit is a great way to get both of these tools.

You should also consider grabbing an anti-static wrist strap, which helps you discharge static electricity and stay grounded. This prevents electrostatic discharges that might damage your laptop.

Finally, of course, you need a new SSD to get more storage. There are a lot of options for SSDs, but one of the best you can buy right now is the Samsung 990 Pro. It's the latest and greatest from Samsung, and it'll get you more speed than you're likely to need, but it's not terribly expensive. It comes in 1TB or 2TB sizes, so you have plenty of space for files.

Before you get started, you may also want to back up all the data on your computer. You can copy important files to an external drive or use cloud storage to back up your data. You also need an additional flash drive to create Windows installation media for the new SSD. We have a guide on how to install Windows 11 on a new PC to help with that part of the process.

Upgrading the storage on the HP EliteBook 840 G10

With all the equipment in order, you can start working on upgrading the storage. Start by powering off the laptop entirely using the Shut down option and closing it. Then, follow these steps:

Lay the laptop upside down with the hinge facing away from you Use the Philips screwdriver to remove the five screws holding the bottom cover in place. Using the prying tool, detach the bottom cover from the laptop, starting around the hinge. Source: HP Lift the bottom cover and remove it entirely. Disconnect the battery cable from the motherboard. The battery is at the bottom of the laptop, and the cable is just above it, slightly to the right. This will prevent electricity from running inside the system while you work on it. Remove the SSD shield located on the right side of the laptop, above the battery. Source: HP Using the Philips screwdriver to remove the screw holding the SSD in place. Slide the SSD out of its socket at a slight angle. Source: HP Insert the new SSD in the socket at an angle until the contact pins are fully covered by the slot. Align the notch in the M.2 SSD with the one in the slot. Use the screw to hold down the SSD as the original one was installed. Install the SSD shield you previously removed. Re-connect the battery cable to the motherboard. Re-attach the bottom cover and secure it with the five screws you removed initially.

And that's it! Once you've finished installing the new SSD, you should boot up your laptop with your Windows installation flash drive inserted, so you can get started installing Windows and using your laptop as soon as possible. Once Windows is set up, you can also start restoring the data you backed up before starting the upgrade process.

If knowing how to upgrade the SSD has assuaged any concerns you may have had about buying the HP EliteBook 840 G10, you can get your own using the link below. While it's not exactly competing with premium laptops, it's a great machine for all kinds of business users, and it certainly earns a recommendation based on our review of the previous model.