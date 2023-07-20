The ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 is a small upgrade from its predecessor. Other than the new Flax cover, the design hasn't changed much, which is alright since the ThinkPad Z13 was already one of the best ThinkPads.

What that means is that you can still upgrade the storage on the new ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2. Though the product hasn't launched yet, and Lenovo has yet to publish a repair guide, you can follow the same steps as last year's model should you want to replace storage. Of course, you need to be very careful as you can damage your laptop if you're not taking precautions, and you might also end up voiding your warranty. All that said let's dive into the steps for you below.

What you'll need

Before thinking about upgrading the storage in the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2, you'll have to keep a few things in mind. You'll have to have a Phillips head screwdriver on hand and a pry tool to remove the bottom cover of your laptop. You'll also have to ground yourself with an anti-static wrist strap for protection. The ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 also uses an M.2 2242 SSD, which is the smaller SSD length, so make sure you buy the appropriate size. And you'll have to back up your files and keep a Windows 11 installation drive handy. You can buy any of these products below.

We suggest backing up your important files to the cloud for convenience. Also, you can back up your files to your external SSD or HDD. We also have a guide on how you can get started with installing Windows 11 on a new PC once you install the SSD inside your PC.

How to disable Fast Startup

Before you actually start tearing your laptop apart, you'll need to disable Fast Startup. Here's how.

Turn on your laptop and head into the Windows 11 Settings app to turn off Fast Startup. Unplug your laptop from power. Restart your laptop, then when you see the Lenovo logo, press F1 to go into BIOS. Select Config and then Power. Select the option to Disable the built-in battery, then press Enter and select Yes. Turn off your laptop.

How to replace the SSD in the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2

Place your laptop on a flat surface, so the hinge faces away from you. Remove the five Phillips screws at the bottom of the laptop casing. There are three on the top, one on the left, and one on the right. Source: Lenovo Insert a pry tool near the hinge, and pull the cover-up slowly. Once the cover is off, remove the connector that holds the battery to the motherboard. Remove the film, thermal pads, and the two Phillips head screws that secure the SSD bracket. Make sure not to damage the film. Source: Lenovo Slide the SSD out and put the new SSD in place, ensuring the connectors line up. Put the thermal pad back in place. Replace the screws holding the drive down. Plug back the battery into the motherboard. Replace the top cover and put the five screws back in.

That's it! Once you've put your laptop back together, you can re-install Windows 11. Make sure you power back on the laptop and repeat steps 3,4, and 5 in the first section to enable the built-in battery. After that, you can boot back from the Windows 11 installer and follow the steps on your screen to get back in.

As of right now, the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 isn't for sale. But when it becomes available, we'll update this post. Check out some of the other best laptops in the meantime.