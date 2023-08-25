The Razer Blade 14 (2023) is one of the best gaming laptops money can buy. It has a great design with a gorgeous display. Storage onboard the laptop can also be configured up to a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD when buying through Razer or other retailers. However, downloading all your games will fill up that storage quickly. Thankfully, you can add an even bigger SSD on your own. The RAM and SSD on this laptop are not soldered on this great laptop, so if you're the technical type and you have experience working with laptops, you can upgrade the storage by following the steps in this guide.

What you'll need

In order to upgrade the storage on your laptop, you're going to need a few materials first. A T5 screwdriver is the most important tool since you need to remove the bottom lid of your laptop to get inside. A spudger tool is another great buy since you'll need to safely and easily remove the bottom lid. Other materials we suggest buying include a USB drive, so you can reinstall Windows, and an anti-static wrist strap, so you can work inside your laptop safely without causing damage to the internals. Finally, you will need an M.2 2280 SSD, which is the SSD type used by the Razer Blade 14 (2023).

How to back up your data

Before you remove the original SSD that came with your Razer Blade 14 (2023), you'll want to back up your data first. You can consider using cloud storage for backup with a Microsoft 365 subscription. You can also use local storage like an external SSD or HDD. If you want, you can even clone the original drive to your new one with Samsung Data Migration software or Macrium Reflect.

How to upgrade the storage in the Razer Blade 14 (2023)

Now you're all set to actually upgrade the storage in the Razer Blade 14 (2023). You'll be opening the back of your laptop and removing a few screws and stickers. Here's how:

Turn your laptop off and disconnect it from power. Disconnect accessories that you might have plugged into the USB ports. Put the laptop down on a flat surface and turn it around, so the hinge faces away from you. Remove the eight screws on the bottom of your laptop using the T5 Torx screwdriver. Put your fingers on the vents or your spudger, and slowly lift the bottom cover off. If using one, attach your anti-static wrist strap to the side of the laptop casing. Unplug the battery from the motherboard. It's on the right side and might have a sticker on top, allowing you to slide the connector, but don't pull it too hard. Remove the screw holding the SSD into place. You might have to remove the sticker on top of it. The SSD will slide out to the right. Place the new SSD into the slot, and tighten the screw. Plug the battery cable back in. Remove your anti-static wrist strap. Replace the cover and the eight T5 screws.

Once you've replaced that bottom cover, you can plug your laptop back into power and turn it back on. If you didn't clone your drive, you're going to need to follow the steps in our Windows 11 installation guide and then restore your data. Otherwise, you should be good to go, with more storage than before!