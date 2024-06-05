Recently, Microsoft rolled out a brand-new version of Bing powered by OpenAI's GPT-4, and shortly thereafter, the company announced that you can now access Bing directly in Windows 11. That may have you thinking the company has fully integrated Bing into Windows 11, but that's not exactly the case. However, it is easier to access the new Bing experience in Windows 11, and we're here to show you how. Plus, you're not necessarily limited to using Bind through the Edge browser, since it's also built into Skype.

How to access Bing chat through the Windows 11 taskbar

The most obvious way to get access to the new Bing chat interface on Windows 11 is to use the search bar/button on the taskbar. This is enabled by default, but if you've disabled it, we'll show you how to enable it, too.​​​​​​ Here's what you need to do:

First, sign up for the Bing preview through this page, if you haven't already. You'll need a Microsoft account to do it. If you don't have a search bar or button on your Windows 11 taskbar, right-click and empty area of the taskbar and choose Taskbar settings. Next to Search, choose either Search button, Search button and label, or Search bar from the dropdown menu. If you see a toggle, set it to On. Click the search bar or button to open Windows Search. You'll see it next to the Start button. Click the Bing button near the top-right corner. This will open the Bing chat experience in Microsoft Edge. Now, you can use Bing as you normally would. Start by choosing a Creative, Balanced, or Precise tone. Ask whatever question you'd like. Here are a few examples: Close You can click the New topic button next to the text field if you'd like to reset the conversation and start over. Bing automatically resets after a few exchanges, too.

If you're using Bing I'm Edge, there are some additional features you can use, like the Compose tab. You can read about how to use Bing in Microsoft Edge to learn more about these capabilities.

How to use Bing in Skype

Another option if you're using Windows 11 (or any other device that supports Skype, really) is to use Bing through Skype. If you'd like to do this, here's how it works:

Download Skype if you haven't yet. You can find it on the Microsoft Store. Once you've signed in, click the search bar under your profile picture. Bing should show up immediately in the search suggestions, but you can type in Bing to find it faster. Select Bing, then click Try it in the pop-up window. You can now talk to Bing using Skype and ask it for all kinds of information. You can also add Bing to a group conversation with other users. In an existing conversation, click the Add people button at the top. Search for and select Bing. For one-on-one conversations, a new group will be created with the two members and Bing included. Now, anyone in the group can mention @bing and make any request, and the answer will be shown to the entire group.

That's about all there is to using the new Bing on Windows 11, whether you want to use the full experience in Edge or leverage the Skype integration that Microsoft has made available. It's unfortunate there isn't a proper integration in Windows 11 itself, but Microsoft has made it fairly easy to use Bing with its own OS. If you'd like to learn more about other Windows 11 features, you can always check out how to use Chat with Microsoft Teams.