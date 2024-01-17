ChatGPT is still one of the biggest large language models available, and it's a powerful tool with many different applications. You can use it for proofreading, for research and learning, or even in accessibility contexts like helping you to write an email. If you're wondering how to leverage that power, you've come to the right place. We'll walk you through how to use ChatGPT, from making an account to actively making your first prompts.

Before you start: Pricing

Before you get started, it's important to know that ChatGPT has two tiers. One is ChatGPT Plus, which will set you back $20 per month. With that, you'll get access to plugins, DALL-E, GPT-4, and more. It's a great way to get more out of ChatGPT if you don't mind paying for it. Otherwise, the free tier comes with only GPT-3.5. It's still pretty good, but you won't get any official plugins.

Step 1: Make an account

To start using ChatGPT, you'll need an account with OpenAI. You can't use it at all without an account.

Navigate to ChatGPT. It'll ask you to log in. You can use any of the options available to make an account. You'll then need to accept a bunch of terms and conditions.

Once you've completed this, you're in!

Step 2: Get to grips with the UI

OpenAI has a mini tutorial of sorts when you first log in, telling you how to use ChatGPT at a basic level. You can ask whatever you want, you shouldn't share sensitive information, and you should be mindful that what ChatGPT says may not be 100% factual. That's enough to get you going with it, so click "Okay, let's go." We'll run you through some of the functions and what they do here.

New chat : It does exactly what it says. This starts a new chat with ChatGPT, cut off from the rest of your conversations. ChatGPT can't see what it said to you in your other conversations.

: It does exactly what it says. This starts a new chat with ChatGPT, cut off from the rest of your conversations. ChatGPT can't see what it said to you in your other conversations. Upgrade plan : This will allow you to upgrade your plan to gain access to GPT-4, DALL-E, and other OpenAI tools.

: This will allow you to upgrade your plan to gain access to GPT-4, DALL-E, and other OpenAI tools. Your profile: In the bottom left, this will allow you to view your profile details and make any changes you may need to. You can also add Custom Instructions here, which allow you to provide specific details and guidelines for all of your chats. For example, you may wish for ChatGPT to know where you live so that it can consider that when answering your questions.

In the bottom left, this will allow you to view your profile details and make any changes you may need to. You can also add here, which allow you to provide specific details and guidelines for all of your chats. For example, you may wish for ChatGPT to know where you live so that it can consider that when answering your questions. Message ChatGPT: This is where you type your prompts.

This is where you type your prompts. Copy, thumbs up, down, or regenerate a response: This is exactly how it sounds. You can copy, thumbs up, thumbs down, or remake a response that ChatGPT gives you. This provides feedback to OpenAI to improve its models based on whether the response is what you wanted or not.

Step 3: Start writing prompts

Close

Using ChatGPT is fairly easy once you've figured out how to ask it questions and what it can do for you. It can do literally anything, really, and all you need to do is think about problems you may be facing or things that it can make easier for you.

Here are some things I've asked ChatGPT to do:

Make me a meal plan

Make me a fitness plan

Help me with coding

Research a topic

Summarize a conversation

ChatGPT can also help you:

Critique a CV

Write a cover letter

Help with your homework

There are so many things you can use ChatGPT for, and the world is your oyster with this free and powerful tool. We highly recommend checking it out if you haven't yet, but other tools like Google Bard and Microsoft Copilot are worth checking out, too.

As a bonus tip, ChatGPT also has an Android and iOS app that you can install. It has voice dictation built in, making it even easier to converse with an AI if you want to. It's not as convenient as the likes of Google Assistant, but it's definitely one of the best AIs you can install on a smartphone today.